Tracee Ellis Ross Turns Emcee For Second Night Of DNC; Fans & Friends Call Her A 'gem'

The American actor, host and activist, Tracee Ellis Ross turned emcee for the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday. Ross, best known for her role in the American sitcom Black-ish, has been a women's rights and gender equality propagandist. Soon after the second night of DNC went live, the actor-host was applauded by her Hollywood peers as well as fans on social media.

Friends and fans laud Tracee as she emcees the second night of DNC

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for being an outspoken activist for most of her career as she doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion about gender equality and women's rights. Ross had also hosted Black Girls Rock, the annual TV award show which promotes self-esteem among Black women. However, she recently made her first appearance as an emcee of Tuesday night's DNC and her Hollywood pals were all-praise about her on social media.

Ross took to her Twitter handle to share a photograph of herself from the sets of DNC and wrote, "Getting ready to facilitate night 2 of the@DemConvention!". Soon, the American author-host, Padma Laxmi called her fellow friend a 'gem' as she tweeted writing, "@TraceeEllisRoss is a gem- intelligent and heartfelt". Joining the bandwagon was actor-comedian Yvette Nicole Brown who complimented the 47-year-old for serving fashion on the show as she wrote, "Host the second night of the #DNC2020 but make it FASHION! We see you @TraceeEllisRoss". Furthermore, co-actor Liz Jenkins, who appeared with Ross on Black-ish simply tweeted her adoration for former co-star and wrote, "I love Tracee Ellis Ross so much".

Check out the tweets below:

Getting ready to facilitate night 2 of the @DemConvention! Click the link below for ways you can watch! #DemConvention https://t.co/GE1X14ol9U pic.twitter.com/1CISa9YGrM — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 19, 2020

Host the second night of the #DNC2020 but make it FASHION!



We see you @TraceeEllisRoss ❤️ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 19, 2020

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention's broadcast, Ellis Ross's famous mother, Diana Ross, expressed her excitement about her daughter's appearance on DNC as an emcee. Diana tweeted writing, "I am proud and excited that my daughter @TraceeEllisRoss will facilitate tonight’s #DemocraticNationalConvention 9 pm EST/6 pm PST". Later, Twitterati also shared their opinion about Tracee emceeing the second night of DNC on the micro-blogging platform.

I am proud and excited that my daughter @TraceeEllisRoss will facilitate tonight’s #DemocraticNationalConvention 9pm EST/ 6pm PST pic.twitter.com/io2XPj3oEX — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 18, 2020

Check out Twitterati's reaction to Tracee Ellis Ross's emcee skills below:

“But, we are turning the tide.... HELLO, KAMALA. Her nomination is historic for anyone who believes in We the People.”



– Tracee Ellis Ross #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/yYGIAvLJjq — VK (@votekamala) August 19, 2020

. @TraceeEllisRoss is doing a great job, effectively guiding us through the evening. #DemConvention — Eleanor Biddulph (@elbiddulph) August 19, 2020

Also, I think Tracee Ellis Ross is doing a fine job. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 19, 2020

May I just say how amazing Tracee Ellis Ross is doing as tonight’s host and how stunningly divine she is? #DemConvention — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 19, 2020

