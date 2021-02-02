'Coming 2 America's' New Poster Features King Akeem And His Reunited Zamunda Family

Coming To America was a blockbuster hit and it cracked the audience up with its comical plot. The first installment was released in 1988. The sequel of this movie titled Coming 2 America is all set to be released. The poster of Coming 2 America was shared on the Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video. The poster brought together the entire Coming 2 America's cast. Scroll to take a look at Coming 2 America's poster.

Also read | Jessica Biel Pens An Adorable Note On Husband Justin Timberlake's Birthday, Shares Pics

Also read | John Frey Of 'Cabaret Maxime' Passes Away At 62 Due To Heart Attack

Coming 2 America's poster released

A new poster of the romantic comedy film Coming 2 America was shared on the Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video. The poster saw all the cast members in all their glory with Eddie Murphy in the centre of it. Eddie Murphy is seen wearing a coat with a bow tie while a jewelled crown sits on his head.

He is going to reprise his role of Prince Akeem in the sequel. The cast of the film will see new members and as well as a few returning ones. Coming 2 America's cast includes Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne and Jermaine Fowler.

Coming 2 America was originally going to release in theatres last year but that did not go as per plan. Hence, the movie is now going to be released on Amazon Prime Video. According to a report by Movieweb.com, Amazon bought the rights for the exclusive debut of the movie on Prime. Coming 2 America's release date is announced as February 5, 2021.

The official synopsis of the movie read as King Akeem and his close confidante Semmi take up a hilarious adventure that will have them travelling across the globe from their African nation of Zamunda. They are going to land in Queens, New York where all this fun actually began. According to a report by Screenrant, what was not mentioned in the official synopsis is the main reason why King Akeem and Semmi return to New York. It was because of the discovery of Akeem's long-lost son who is the true heir to the throne. On their trip, they are going to meet many familiar faces from the first part. The movie is being directed by Craig Brewer.

Also read | Marilyn Manson Responds To Evan Wood's Accusations: 'Horrible Distortions Of Reality'

Also read | What Time Does Black Beach Release On Netflix? All About The Raúl Arévalo Starrer

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.