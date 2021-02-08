Tracy Morgan Super Bowl Commercial - Rocket Mortgage Shines As The "best" Commercial

Adding to the list of hilarious commercials specifically made for Super Bowl is the Rocket Mortgage commercial starring Tracy Morgan and Joey Bosa. This commercial is the second Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl commercial of the Chicago-based creative agency Highdive that had Jason Momoa shocking fans with a bald and slender look. This year, the mortgage company made a spin on the words "pretty sure" and "certain" as Morgan took the viewers through scenarios that compelled them to choose between the words.

Also Read - Super Bowl 2021: WATCH The Weeknd's Half-time Show Recap, Full Video Of The Performance

Also Read - Super Bowl 2021 Streaker Runs On Field During Fourth Quarter, Pinned After One Spin: WATCH

Tracy Morgan Super Bowl Commercial

In the 60-second ad, we are introduced to a couple who are looking for a home. When asked whether to buy the house, the husband says to the wife that he is "pretty sure they have everything in order". Then appears Tracy Morgan from the back as he points out that if the couple had Rocket Mortgage, they would be certain and not just settle for pretty sure. Upon being asked what's the difference, Mogan takes them through a couple of situations where the words "pretty sure" would be an apt comeback.

In the first scenario, the couple is at a campsite filled with snakes that Morgan is "pretty sure" are not poisonous until one bites the husband. In the second scene, the couple encounters a demonic woman on their ceiling as they're sleeping that Morgan prompts is "pretty sure" just a fragment of their imagination.

The most hilarious out of the lot was when the three are seen parking their car near a football stadium as Morgan exclaims that he is "pretty sure" footballer Joey Bosa won't mind them parking in his spot. In comes the Ohio star as he is seen toppling the car. Towards the end, we see that the now-petrified couple make the decision to switch to Rocket Mortgage as they both exclaim that "Certain is Better."

Another commercial of the same sequence starred Dave Bautista and Liza Koshy alongside Tracy Morgan, which earned laughs and praises from viewers who claimed that this was the best Super Bowl commercial they've seen of this year. The aforementioned ad was also the only time fans of the football tournament could see a former Ohio State player after the team was infamously eliminated from the play-offs.

Also Read - Who Won Puppy Bowl 2021? Fans Left Speechless After Dramatic Win At The End

Also Read - Chiefs' Kpassagnon Driven To Succeed On, Off Football Field

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.