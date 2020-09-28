Was Travis Scott's 'Franchise' MV Shot At Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion? Find Out Here

Rapper Travis Scott finally dropped his highly anticipated track Franchise. Along with singing and writing the song, Scott also stepped in as the music video’s director. But the song not only features Scott, but Young Thug and M.I.A as well. Since the Franchise music video dropped, fans have been questioning whether the music video was shot in basketball legend Michael Jordan’s mansion. Find out details about this Jordan-Scott collaboration.

Was Travis Scott’s ‘Franchise’ music video shot in Jordan’s mansion?

Travis Scott created a huge buzz last week on social media with his brand new single. The Astro World singer dropped his brand new single titled Franchise. He dropped this new track in collaboration with Young Thug and M.I.A.

The Franchise music video is no less than a visual treat for Scott’s fans. Along with some sweet cars and catchy lyrics, the song has been shot in a swanky mansion. This mansion belongs to none other than basketball legend Michael Jordan. According to Complex magazine’s report, the Franchise music video was shot at Jordan’s Chicago mansion.

Apart from the confirmation from the report, the Franchise music video is also a dead giveaway of the same. In the first scene of the music video, vintage footage of Jordan driving out of his mansion gates is shown. The gate has a huge ‘23’ written on it. 23 is Jordan’s jersey number. Watch the Franchise music video here.

Franchise Music video: interesting details

The Franchise music video has been directed by Travis Scott himself. The song is considered to be a hint at Scott’s upcoming album. Travis Scott hired artist George Condo to design Franchise’s cover art. The Franchise music video has also been screened before Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in IMAX theatres. Travis Scott’s song The Plan is part of Tenet’s music album. Travis Scott’s collaboration with M.I.A. was not welcomed by fans. Many Scott fans took to social media and shared their wish to remove M.I.A. from the song.

