What Is The Travis Scott Burger? Price, Ingredients, History & More

Jacques Berman Webster a.k.a. Travis Scott is one of the most famous American singers. Recently, the fast-food giant McDonald's announced that a new meal would be designated in the name of the rapper. Here is everything you need to know about the Travis Scott meal.

Travis Scott Burger:

Are you wondering, “What is the Travis Scott burger”? The Travis Scott Burger is a ¼ lb beef burger. The burger contains 2 slices of melted cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions and shredded lettuce. The Travis Scott meal will consist of a beef burger, medium fries and Sprite. Further, customers will also get a barbeque sauce to dip. Are you wondering, “Will the meal have a Travis Scott toy”? Unfortunately, the Travis Scott meal will not have a toy.

More about the Travis Scott meal:

The Travis Scott meal was announced on September 8, 2020. According to the McDonald's website, the Travis Scott meal will be priced at $6 USD. This meal will be offered to customers in Hawaii, Alaska and U.S. Territories. According to a report by xxlmag.com, the McDonalds branches that will offer the Travis Scott meal will provide their employees with Cactus Jack Crew shirts to promote this meal. Cactus Jack Records is a record label that has been founded by Travis Scott himself. This record label has produced works by artists such as Travis Scott, Huncho Jack, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and several others.

Fan reactions:

Ever since McDonald’s announced the Travis Scott burger and the Travis Scott meal, several fans of the artist and the franchise have taken to social media to express their opinions about the same. While some have loved the idea of such a meal, some find it hilarious. You can check out some of the fan reactions here.

kid kept askin for the travis scott burgers so i went sicko mode on em pic.twitter.com/QArgFhWOQR — hoesay 💰 (@goyard_jose) September 8, 2020

Make sure you're in a safe place and have your spirit guide before eating a Travis Scott McDonalds Meal. — Luke TheNotable 👑 (@LukeTheNotable) September 9, 2020

if the travis scott meal don’t taste like him ion want it — lilgoofey 👑 ❼ (@lilgoofey5) September 8, 2020

You got her a quarter pounder with cheese, I got her a Travis Scott meal. We are not the same. — Reformed Lord Gob V2 #BLM (@GoblinFL) September 9, 2020

Mcdonalds employees when kids pull up ordering the travis scott burger with sicko mode blasting pic.twitter.com/yajDMy0bXF — Dat (@DatDaDatty) September 8, 2020

Travis Scott Instagram:

The American rapper, Travis Scott is quite active on Instagram. Further, he also enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, the rapper has about 32.5 million followers on Instagram. Travis has actively promoted the new meal on Instagram. You can check out some of his posts here:

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of Travis Scott’s Instagram

