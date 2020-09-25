Travis Scott's Franchise Song Released: Know Why It Is Not Called White Tee

Travis Scott has managed to make it to the headlines for releasing his new track called Franchise. He has collaborated with MIA and Yung Thug for the same. But everyone is shocked why the name was changed from White Tee. Read more to know about Travis Scott’s latest released called Franchise.

Also Read | Travis Scott-McDonald's Collab Meal Images Surface Online; Read Details

Also Read | Big Sean's Fifth Studio Album 'Detroit 2' Releases; Features Eminem, Travis Scott

Travis Scott's 'Franchise' released on Spotify and Apple Music

Initially, Travis had told Apple Music that the song’s name is going to be on the Dem Franchize Boyz song title. This was because the song is a tribute to the classic American hip hop group from Atlanta. Just Jared reported that Scott spoke to Apple Music and revealed the reason for changing the name form White Tee. He said that they still call it the White Tee and have been doing that since he made the first bar for the track. But they were already thinking of changing the song’s name and had certain names in mind. But, Franchise certainly was their final decision and he is certainly happy with it. He ends the conversion by saying that he like keeping such hyped-up names but for him and his crew the song is still White Tee.

Travis Scott news

Travis Scott has been actively released a number of songs but not as his album. He has been collaborating with a number of brands and film for his new releases. His song, Franchise was also featured in an Mc Donalds trailer to promote Scott’s collaboration with the fast-food franchise. Apart from this, He recently released his The Plan which was a part of the latest Nolan film, Tenet. The song was featured in the film’s trailer and it managed to gain a lot of attention online. Travis Scott also took a step to give his fans some a new Travis Scott song. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert of the popular game, Fortnite. The rapper managed to bring in around 12 million people as he performed a news song for all the viewers stuck inside their houses due to the pandemic. He has released his collaboration with kid Cudi, The Scotts.

Also Read | What Is The Travis Scott Burger? Price, Ingredients, History & More

Travis Scott's virtual concert certainly got his fans some new beats to tune in for. He was seen in-game and he was extremely big. He too grooved around in circles while performing for all his virtual audience in his “Astro World”. He would also take the viewers and his performance to different locations and timelines. He introduced his new song with a massive planet that appeared in the twilit skybox. The players were continuously been launched in the sky but hey, there was no damage after the free fall! After the success of Travis Scott’s performance, the Fortnite makes have also brought in a number of other popular music artists from all over the globe.

Also Read | Fortnite To Unveil New Travis Scott Skin? Check Out New Fortnite Leaks Here

Also Read | Travis Scott Meal Details: How Long Will The Travis Scott Meal Be Available At McDonalds?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.