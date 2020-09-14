Travis Scott Meal Details: How Long Will The Travis Scott Meal Be Available At McDonalds?

Travis Scott is one of the most popular American rappers of all time. Seeing his popularity, McDonald’s released the Travis Scott Meal recently which has been gaining a lot of popularity among the fans of the American Rapper. Here are details about till when will the meals be available.

Travis Scott meal end date: how long will the Travis Scott meal be available?

The Travis Scott meal in McDonald’s released on September 8th. According to media reports in People, the meal will be available until October 4th. Customers can order the meal on the app as well for $6 dollars.

Travis Scott burger details: what does the burger have?

The Travis Scott burger has become a huge hit among the fans on the rapper. The Travis Burger is a ¼ lb beef burger with two slices of melted cheese. Moreover, the burger has pickles, onions, shredded lettuce and has mustard and ketchup. The meal will also be served with medium fries and a cold drink along with the beef burger. The customers will also get a barbeque sauce to dip. Unfortunately, Travis Scott meal does not come with a toy.

The Travis Scott meal is being served to customers in Hawaii, Alaska and several U.S. territories. According to xxlmag.com, the crew at McDonald’s have been given Cactus Jack Crew shirts to promote the meal. Travis Scott has founded the record label Cactus Jack Records. Cactus Jack Records label has produced works by artists such as Travis Scott, Huncho Jack, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and several others.

Travis Scott promotes the 'Travis Scott meal'

Travis Scott took to his social media handles and promoted the Travis Scott meals. He posted a video in which his cartoon talks about the Travis Scott meals available at McDonald's. The rapper also posted a picture of himself standing outside a McDonald's where he posed leaning against his car. Check out the post below.

Travis posted a series of pictures a day after the meal was launched at the food chain. The rapper posed for pictures in which he was seen grabbing french fries and burgers. He captioned the pictures as "Billions and billions served". Check out the pictures below.

Image credits: Travis Scott Instagram

