Travis Scott Jabs At Kylie Jenner With A Picture Of Stormi Webster; Check

Rapper Travis Scott is often known to poke fun at former girlfriend Kylie Jenner through social media. The 28-year-old rapper is currently spending the holiday season with his daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie. A few days ago he shared a picture on his Instagram story where he could be seen holding daughter Stormi on his shoulders, however, he had a comment for the person who was clicking their photos. Read on.

Travis Scott shares a fun comment on Kylie on social media

Travis' picture with Stormi on his shoulders also had a fun caption which was directed towards the person who was clicking their pictures, that is Kylie Jenner. He captioned his picture stating "Can't wait for holidays," he also added, "UR Mommy photos be blurry." This caption was related to Kylie's blurry picture that she took of the adorable moment that Stormi and Travis were having. The Butterfly Effect rapper shared this pic on December 14 through his Instagram stories.

Rapper Travis Scott and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018, however, the duo broke up in October 2019. Since the duo are co-parenting Stormi, many of the fans have reported that the former couple may be still together after making an official statement about their breakup. According to a source on Hollywoodlife, the duo gets along pretty well and talk multiple times a day as well. Even though they are not a couple, they are on the same page when it comes to their daughter and they completely respect each other. Travis Scott shared the post via Instagram stories which was then later shared by Kylie Jenner's fan account on Instagram. Take a look.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been spending a lot of time together as the duo often surfaces in each other's Snapchat. This is causing their fans to speculate whether the duo is still together or have actually broken up and are just co-parenting Stormi. Their October photoshoot together raised confusion amongst their fans as the duo were seen in a sizzling photoshoot together. In October itself, Kylie had skipped her sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday getaway trip to work. However, she later enjoyed a fun weekend trip with Stormi and Travis. A while ago, in December, the Kardashian-Jenner clan came together to prank called many celebs when they also Facetimed Travis.

