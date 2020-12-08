The Voice Semi-Finalist John Holiday Sings A Tribute For John Legend And Chrissy; Watch

During The Voice Semifinals, one of singer John Legend's contestant, named John Holiday took to the stage to surprise everyone with his song selection. He sang Coldplay's Fix You and dedicated the song to his mentor John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen after the duo suffered through a major loss a while ago as they lost a baby. See John Holiday's version on The Voice's current season.

John Holiday shines away in his version of Fix You with a tribute to his mentor John Legend & wife Chrissy

The Voice is an American singing competition show airing its 19th season's semifinals round. In the semi-finals round, the viewers saw 9 contestants competing against each other. John Holiday, who belongs to John legend's group itself, completely surprised the judges when he sang in his unique voice and mentioned that his performance was a tribute to John and Chrissy. John Holiday is a music professor from Texas. According to a report on ETonline, John Holiday stated that he instantly thought of Chrissy and John when he considered prepping for this song for The Voice Semi-Finals. He sang Coldplay's song Fix You as his Semi-Final song. Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen recently lost their third child, a son named Jack, back in September this year. His performance was emotional and his high octave voice simply added magic to his performance. Even his mentor John Legend mentioned that he thoroughly enjoyed the performance even when Holiday was rehearsing the song.

Take a look at John Holiday's performance at the Voice Semi-Finals. John Holiday started the song while sitting in front of the piano in his white pantsuit outfit. He was singing as well as playing the piano simultaneously, after a while, he stands up and starts his high pitched voices, making sure that the audience and the coaches see all the variations he could do with his voice. Take a look at his performance which was shared on The Voice's YouTube channel yesterday.

All the coaches from The Voice thoroughly appreciated Holiday's performance. Even coach and singer Kelly Clarkson felt touched by the song lyrics as well as by the way Holiday had sung the song. Legend called his performance as "beautiful." The Voice contestants would compete with each other during this Semi-Final round, to make it to the Finals. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm PT/ET on NBC network.

