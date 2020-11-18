Nick Jonas To Return To 'The Voice' Season 20 As Coach, Replaces Gwen Stefani

Singer Nick Jonas is all set to make a comeback on the musical show The Voice as a coach to Season 20, next year. According to The People, the 28-year-old singer will be replacing Gwen Stefani as the fourth coach of The Voice Season 20 and will judge the show with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton. Disclosing the good news, the official Twitter handle of The Voice shared a post along with a rib-tickling teaser clip.

Nick Jonas to return to The Voice show

The official page of the singing show shared a clip on the social media page and wrote, “Nick is back!" with red alert emoticons and pinned the tweet to the top. The video showed Blake and fellow coaches came across Jonas in a funny, meditative position while wondering who might join them in Season 20. The clip then shows a recap of all the previous episodes that saw Nick Jonas as one of the judges on the panel. "I've been living and breathing The Voice since season 18, I've honed in my skills," says Nick in the clip, "Little do these coaches know, I've grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master." "It's Nick Jonas! He's back. What are you doing buddy? Taking a nap?" Shelton roasts the new judge, to which Jonas replies, "Warriors never sleep".

Read: Nick Jonas On His Quarantine With Priyanka Chopra; Says 'it Was The Biggest Upside'

Read: Nick Jonas Awaits Release Of 'Dash & Lily' On Netflix; Shares A Song

The same post was re-shared by Nick with a caption reflecting his self-confidence to win the show this year. He wrote, "Warriors never sleep. I'm back and ready to win this thing," he captioned the post. "See you next season on @nbcthevoice!!" During his first season on the show, Jonas took Thunderstorm Artis to the grand finale, where he finished in third place behind Toneisha Harris and eventual winner Todd Tilghman. Jonas made his debut as a coach in Season 18, which aired in spring 2020. Season 20 of The Voice. Meanwhile, on the work front, the next few months are set to be busy ones for Jonas. A film in which he appears alongside Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, Chaos Walking will debut next year. And he's set to soon star in an action thriller called The Blacksmith with Laurence Fishburne. is set to air in early 2021.

Read: Nick Jonas Pours In Love On 'big Bro' Kevin Jonas' 33rd Birthday, Says 'Miss You'

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth 2020, Pours In Love For Nick Jonas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.