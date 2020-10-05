Leigh-Anne Pinnock Launches Her Production House; Celebrates Birthday With 850 Balloons

The Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently celebrated her birthday with her fiancé Andre Gray and the grandeur décor has been leaving the fans stunned. She announced her new venture on the special occasion while also revealing her stunning look through a social media post. According to a report by The Sun, Leigh-Anne Pinnock aims at creating more content for TV through her new banner, Pinnock Productions.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock launches her production house

Artist Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently launched her own production house in order to expand her reach in the television industry. A source close to the development told the international daily, The Sun, that Leigh-Anne Pinnock has become a renowned personality with her work in the girl band Little Mix. The singer loves the idea of expanding into the television industry and hence she has come up with the Pinnock Productions for TV. The main motive of this production house will be to bring to the audience screen shows that have never been done before. The team is planning to embrace diversity and cultures that need representation on television.

The Sun also said that such a move might give Leigh-Anne Pinnock an opportunity to turn into a director and create content of her own kind. She has previously been a brand ambassador to various celebrated companies while also launching a successful swimwear collection.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock also celebrated her birthday with a grand décor studded with close to 850 balloons. She posted pictures from the ceremony, revealing her elegant look which went well with the theme of the party. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a floral dress with multiple layers that added beauty to the look. She was also seen holding a stone-studded purse, adding some bling and shine to the look. Her hair had been tied up neatly in a long ponytail while her makeup had also been kept shimmery and dark to suit the look.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock also posted a few pictures and videos with her fiance Andre Grey, while thanking him for setting up such a celebratory event. Have a look at the bunch of pictures on Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

