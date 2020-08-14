Tenet's 12 New International Posters Out With Release Dates, Preview To Begin In Australia

Tenet is one of the most anticipated films of the year, written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie has been delayed for a number of times due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, 12 new international posters of the film are out with new release dates. The poster dates reveal that Australia will be among the first few countries to view the movie.

12 new 'Tenet' posters out with release dates

Tenet will be heading to Australia for viewing before most of the world. The makers will go ahead with the paid preview screenings in the country in all but one state during this weekend of Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23, 2020. The Hoyts cinema chain confirmed on social media that it will be one of the circuits holding the advance previews. Tickets for Tenet in Australia will go on sale soon, while they are already available in the United Kingdom.

Australian state, Victoria, which has the country’s second-most populous city, Melbourne, will be missing Tenet’s release. The state is currently under lockdown after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. The state government announced the shut down on August 2, 2020.

The federal government ordered all traditional Australian cinemas to shut down from March 23, 2020. They have now permitted to re-open some places from mid-June. Last week, Australian cinemas accounting for 67% of box office capacity were open and functioning, according to Gower Street Analytics. Tenet will be the first major global release following coronavirus or COVID-19 hiatus.

'Tenet' Release dates

Wednesday, August 26 : Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, U.K.

: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, U.K. Thursday, August 27: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Friday, August 28 : East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Vietnam

: East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Vietnam Wednesday, September 3 : the United States, Kuwait and Qatar

: the United States, Kuwait and Qatar Thursday, September 10 : Azerbaijan, CIS, Kazakhstan, Russia

: Azerbaijan, CIS, Kazakhstan, Russia Thursday, Friday, September. 17 and 18 : Cyprus and Japan

: Cyprus and Japan Yet to be announced: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay, Venezuela

Tenet Plot and more

The story will show an operative of an organization known as 'Tenet', trying to prevent World War III with the help of "time inversion" technic. It is said to be an epic action movie, with the plot revolving around the world of international espionage. Tenet cast features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

