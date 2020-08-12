Cinema Tickets For 'Tenet' Expected To Go On Sale Soon, Check The Global Release Schedule

The Christopher Nolan directed film Tenet is finally going to be released in cinemas. The anticipation for the film was intense and people were eager to watch the film as soon as possible. However, due to the pandemic, the release of several films, like Tenet, was pushed ahead.

However, UK cinema-goers can now purchase the tickets to watch Tenet which will release on August 26 in the UK, according to a report by Variety. Several online stores have opened up and the sale for the tickets have begun. Several cinema houses have tweeted and posted announcements of the tickets being sold. Other cinema houses are yet to begin their sale for Tenet which is expected to come anytime soon during this week.

Tenet cinema tickets to be on sale soon

Cinemas in England were allowed to function from July 4; however, several theatres delayed their opening process till July 10. Theatres are still being cautious and some theatres in the UK have planned to reopen in August.

The release of Tenet was originally planned as a worldwide release. However, due to the pandemic, the plan had to be halted due to safety concerns. However, the global release will take place regardless and thus Variety has reported the entire global release plan.

On Wednesday, August 26, Tenet will release in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The next schedule goes on to Thursday, August 27, when Tenet will release in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Further, on Friday, August 28, the film will release in East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Vietnam, according to the report.

The release schedule then moves on to September 3 where Tenet will be released in the United States, Kuwait and Qatar. After which, on Thursday, the film will release in Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Kazakhstan and Russia. On September 17, Cyprus will witness the release of Tenet and on Friday, September 18, Tenet will be released in Japan as well. The release dates for several countries including India are yet to be announced as fans eagerly wait for the film, according to the report.

