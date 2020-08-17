'Tenet' Star Elizabeth Debicki To Play Princess Diana In Two Seasons Of 'The Crown'

The Crown is currently awaiting the release of its 4th season on Netflix towards the end of 2020. As the makers gear up for the release of their upcoming season, they have also renewed the show for two more seasons announcing it to be the final seasons. Now, actor Elizabeth Debicki has been cast to essay the character of Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown.

Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

The Night Manager actor is set to play the character of late Princess Diana in the 5th and 6th seasons of The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki will be taking over the role of Emma Corrin who is set to play the character in the 4th season of the show. The makers took to the official social media handle of The Crown to break the news to their fans.

Announcing that Elizabeth Debicki has been cast to play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of the show, the makers also revealed her reaction to it. The actor, who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, said, "Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many". She further said, "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one”.

The popular Netflix show began streaming in 2016 and the third season was released on Netflix in November 2019. The show follows the life of Queen Elizabeth 2 from the time she took over the throne at the age of 25 to modern times. The Crown is based on a popular play titled The Audience Peter Morgan and takes an inside look at the early reign of Queen Elizabeth.

The third season of the show features a timeline from the 1960s to 1970s and replaced the actors with older ones to suit their characters. The character of Princess Diana will be introduced in the fourth season with actor Emma Corrin. Before announcing the casting of Elizabeth Debicki, the makers earlier cast actor Jonathan Pryce to essay the role of Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown. Apart from them, the makers have also cast actor Imelda Staunton to play the Queen for both seasons and Lesley Manville to essay the role of Princess Margaret in the fifth season.

