Times Kylie Jenner Was Spoted In A Music Video With Travis Scott & Others; Check Out

Kylie Jenner is among the most popular personalities on the internet. With her appearance on social media and as a businesswoman she has gained much fan following across the globe. Kylie has even appeared in a few music videos for various artists. Read to know about the songs and more.

Kylie Jenner in music videos

Find That Girl

Kylie Jenner first appeared in Find That Girl music video by The Band Boy Project. She was seen at the end of the track in a small appearance. The song released in 2013 and has Kylie before her alleged surgery.

Recognize

Party Next Door’s Recognize was Kylie Jenner’s second music video. It also features popular artist, Drake with Kylie for minimal screen time. The song has more than 170 million views on YouTube, making it the most viewed song featuring her.

Blue Ocean

Kylie Jenner was seen with Jaden Smith in his song Blue Ocean. The track shows Smith as he misses Kylie and expresses his pain. It was released on YouTube in 2014.

Stimulated

Released in 2015, Stimulated is a song by Tyga featuring Kylie Jenner. She was seen as his love interest in the track. It was her first music video with a good screen time along with the main artist.

Dope’d Up

Tyga and Kylie Jenner appeared together for consistently the second time for his song Dope’d Up. The two walk their way through from haunted places. The track has more than 26 million views on YouTube.

I’m Yours

Kylie Jenner was seen in I’m Yours by Justine Skye. The male vocal was given by Vic Mense and the track also features Kendall Jenner. Several other artists were also seen in the song.

Come and See Me

Kylie Jenner appeared with Party Next Door for the second time in his song Come and See Me. Released in 2016, Kylie was playing the leading lady as the love interest. Their chemistry was liked by many. YouTube views of the track are more than 91 million.

Stop Trying to be God

Kylie Jenner’s last appearance in a music video was in Stop Trying to be God. The song is by her ex-partner Travis Scott. Kylie was seen as a Golden angel at the end of the song. It has more than 50 million views on YouTube.

