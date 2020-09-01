Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly Are Dating? Reports Suggest "they're Very Happy"

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly been dating as per reports presented by a source to People magazine. Trevor Noah in the past had been romantically involved in a relationship with Jordyn Taylor in 2017. It is yet unknown when the couple split up as the duo never discussed their relationship in public. Trevor Noah has since then kept his personal life private and has refrained from speaking up about his relationships. Minka Kelly, on the other hand, had been dating Jesse Williams from Grey’s Anatomy. The couple broke up in 2018 several months after Jesse’s divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are reportedly dating each other

However now, as per reports by the magazine, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have been dating and things between them are serious. A source informed the magazine that the two are very happy in the relationship. The source even stated that Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are quite serious about their relationship as well. The couple has not addressed this publically yet; however, fans seem happy for them. Trevor Noah currently has been actively running his “The Daily Show” in which he speaks out about politics and social justice. According to the magazine, the couple has been dating for several months and have managed to keep things quite private between them.

It was also reported that Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have been staying together and self-isolating in New York. The two have been living out in the same apartment where Trevor Noah films his The Daily Show. Trevor Noah especially earned major attraction recently when he addressed the BLM protest during the brutal murder of George Floyd. Since then, Trevor Noah has helped to shed light on several such aspects in regards to social news as well as political standpoints which he places forth before his viewers. The Daily Show has stopped filming from the studio due to the pandemic conditions, due to which Trevor Noah makes sure he presents the show from his home. The host has been garnering tremendous praise from fans who have loved his work on the show and have applauded him for his stance on socially relevant issues.

