Who Is Meek Mill? All About Rapper Whom Kanye West Called 'my Man' Amid Kim Controversy

Meek Mill, originally named Robert Rihmeek Williams, is a rapper, activist as well as a songwriter. He rose to fame in his music career as a battle artist and was also part of the rap group, The Bloodhoundz. Meek Mill has his own record company titled Dream Chasers Record which he launched in October 2012. Mill, in November 2017, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating parole. He also served five months at the correctional institution in Pennsylvania. In August 2019, a documentary series titled Free Meek, which revolves around the rapper’s battle with the criminal justice system, was released on an OTT platform. Meek was the executive producer for the series.

NY pull tonight @ Jones Beach gonna be a Legendary Night 😤https://t.co/2VjwA0VJ7z pic.twitter.com/NusosCyKmh — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 11, 2019

Meek Mill’s career

#believechallenge post your progress no matter how far you came!!! pic.twitter.com/MyleZVBz1e — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 13, 2020

Meek Mill embarked on his journey as a rapper through battle rapping. He was a member of the short-lived rap group which he and his friends started, titled The Bloodhoundz. The Bloodhoundz released four mixtapes, and in 2008, Mill released his fourth solo mixtape. Meek Mill was signed by the founder and president of 215 Aphillyaped records. He was later signed by Grand Hustle Records. However, he left the company in February 2011 and signed with the Maybach music company (MMG).

In 2012, under MMG and Warner Brothers records, Meek Mill released his debut album Dreams & Nightmares. The album had its lead single debuted at 57 on US Billboard 200, and the song also featured singer, Drake. In October the same year, Mill announced the launch of his own record company. Meek Mill often collaborates with MMG his acquaintance from MMG. Meek Mill has released quite a few remixes and mixtapes. Some of his remixes have been much appreciated by the audiences.

Meek Mill went on to release the second installation of the Dreamcatcher series in May 2012. The album debuted at number 2 on US Billboard 200 chart, and in the second week, the album debuted at number eight. The third installation of the Dreamcatcher series, Dreamcatcher 3 was released in September 2013. In 2015, he released another album titled Dreams Worth More Than Money which topped the Billboard 200 in July 2015. In 2017, Meek Mill released his third studio album Wins & Losses, after he released his album DC4 in October 2016. Mill announced his fourth album Champions which was released in November 2018. Most recently, in June 2020, Meek Mill released a protest song titled Otherside of America.

Meek Mill’s relationships

i lowkey miss seeing meek and nicki together. pic.twitter.com/HXF31hiqkD — ً (@cee5ive_) June 10, 2020

In early 2015, Meek Mill began dating rapper Nicki Minaj. He even accompanied her as an opening act on her world tour the same year. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill dated for two years before calling it quits in January 2017. The two shared an adorable bond and were pictured on many red carpets together. In 2017, Nicki Minaj released a single titled Regret In Your Tears which was allegedly about their breakup.

It has been revealed that in early 2020 Meek and Nikki Minaj along with her husband Kenneth Petty got into a verbal spat while shopping in Maxfield. Meek had to be escorted out of the store. Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to continue the feud and both the parties were seen making crude comments. Mill is currently dating Philadelphia based fashion designer Milano Di Rouge.

Meek Mill’s controversy

Kanye West says he’s been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian since she met with Meek Mill for “prison reform”👀😳 pic.twitter.com/f5PrMaLBhT — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) July 22, 2020

Meek Mill has had quite a few feuds with rapper Drake, Philadelphia born rapper Cassidy, The Game, Beanie Sigel as well as AR-Ab amongst others. Cassidy and Meek Mill were in a loop of back and forth diss tracks. However, Cassidy later stated that the fuel was in the spirit of hip-hop and was not personal.

In July 2015, Meek Mill publicly criticised Drake for not writing his own lyrics for his songs. In the same month, Drake released a diss track in response to Meek Mill’s allegations. In January 2016, Drake released another track. Reportedly, after Meek Mill was released from prison in 2018, the fuel was quashed. Drake even went on to feature in the rapper’s post-incarceration album, Champions.

Most recently, Kanye West, in one of his tweets, mentioned that he wanted to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian since she met with Meek Mill for prison reform. Kanye claims that Kim was ‘out of line’, while Meek who is ‘his man’ was respectful. However, Meek has reportedly debunked the rumour saying it isn’t true.

Meek Mill’s family life

Nicki Minaj Spotted with Meek Mill’s family in Her PinkPrint tour http://t.co/Oj0neJ0m9S pic.twitter.com/voM3aB0byv — Sweet Potato ✨ (@Drewbaba) July 25, 2015

Meek Mill was born on May 6, 1987, in South Philadelphia. His father was killed when he was just five years old and lived along with his mother Kathy Williams and sister Nasheema Williams. Mill’s mother then moved to North Philadelphia to live in a three-bedroom apartment. It has been alleged that the family faced a lot of financial issues then. Meek was influenced by his father’s brothers when he was a kid and their love for hip-hop was soon absorbed by the rapper. Meek Mill, as a teenager, took part in the rap battles under the stage name Meek Millz. Meek Mills recently welcomed his third child, with girlfriend Milano Di Rouge. This is Milano's first child.

