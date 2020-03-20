Trevor Noah's First Show In India Gets Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as the number of cases recorded doesn’t seem to cease. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effects it has on the older and younger citizens, many countries have announced a complete lockdown on public places and several important events have been cancelled. Recently, it was reported that the popular South African comedian and writer, Trevor Noah had to postpone his maiden trip to India amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Here are the details.

Trevor's maiden show in India postponed

As mentioned by a leading news tabloid, comedian Trevor Noah’s maiden India tour has now been postponed, as the Indian Government officials have announced restrictions to avoid the local transmission of the deadly disease. The show, which was scheduled to happen in April 2020 will be postponed, as the organisers are not willing to take any chances to go ahead in such challenging times.

The show ‘Loud and Clear Tour’ was to begin in April and there had been a lot of buzz around it, as it was to be Trevor Noah's first show in India and was scheduled for Mumbai and New Delhi. In Delhi, the show was scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena on April 11, and at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on April 9. Take a look at what the officials said:

The official statement reads: "Due to the recent travel advisories and health concerns on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah's Loud & Clear show in India will be postponed to a later date. Our highest priority remains the safety of our customers, partners and everyone who has been working on the shows. We are actively working on rescheduled dates for the show and will announce more information at the earliest through BookMyShow's official customer channels.”

Trevor Noah's take:

