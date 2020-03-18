The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amid Worldwide Covid-19 Outbreak, Jimmy Fallon & Trevor Noah Deliver Monologues From Home

Hollywood News

Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah have gone under self-isolation due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and have been hosting the show from their homes. Read more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Fallon

It was earlier announced by various talk show hosts across the USA that they will be filming their shows without a live audience in order to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus. Various shows like The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon had started filming their shows without a live audience but as the novel Coronavirus spread across the USA, the only viable option left for the talk shows was to shut down production. But, shutting down the production has not stopped any of the hosts as they are now hosting their shows from the comfort of their home. Check it out below - 

Also read: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon to film without live audience amid Coronavirus outbreak

Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah deliver monologues from their homes

Various celebrities have now gone into self-isolation and are practising social distancing as the Coronavirus has shaken the world. Talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon & Trevor Noah have now started to deliver monologues and host the show from the comfort of their homes. Trevor Noah can be seen sporting casual clothes in the monologues shared by The Daily Show's social media, besides this, Jimmy Fallon too hosted the first-ever home-edition of The Daily Show. Trever Noah can also be seen using #AloneTogether referencing to the current situations around the world. Check it out below -

Also read: THROWBACK: Priyanka Chopra plays Holi with TV host Jimmy Fallon, beats him in fun video

Also read: Late night shows like Jimmy Fallon to film without live audience amid Coronavirus fear

Also read: Jennifer Lopez gets emotional during her interview with Jimmy Fallon

Also read: BTS takes over New York's Grand Central Terminal for their performance with Jimmy Fallon

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA