Amid Worldwide Covid-19 Outbreak, Jimmy Fallon & Trevor Noah Deliver Monologues From Home

It was earlier announced by various talk show hosts across the USA that they will be filming their shows without a live audience in order to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus. Various shows like The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon had started filming their shows without a live audience but as the novel Coronavirus spread across the USA, the only viable option left for the talk shows was to shut down production. But, shutting down the production has not stopped any of the hosts as they are now hosting their shows from the comfort of their home. Check it out below -

Also read: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon to film without live audience amid Coronavirus outbreak

Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah deliver monologues from their homes

Various celebrities have now gone into self-isolation and are practising social distancing as the Coronavirus has shaken the world. Talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon & Trevor Noah have now started to deliver monologues and host the show from the comfort of their homes. Trevor Noah can be seen sporting casual clothes in the monologues shared by The Daily Show's social media, besides this, Jimmy Fallon too hosted the first-ever home-edition of The Daily Show. Trever Noah can also be seen using #AloneTogether referencing to the current situations around the world. Check it out below -

Also read: THROWBACK: Priyanka Chopra plays Holi with TV host Jimmy Fallon, beats him in fun video

The Tonight Show: At Home Edition (The First One) https://t.co/6TCHofTe3d pic.twitter.com/yBHoApv4o0 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 18, 2020

Also read: Late night shows like Jimmy Fallon to film without live audience amid Coronavirus fear

NITE OWL: @jimmyfallon and family bring you a shortened version of @FallonTonight ...



(Daughter Winnie is the graphics department)https://t.co/SXC45zp7u7 — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) March 18, 2020

Also read: Jennifer Lopez gets emotional during her interview with Jimmy Fallon

We’re still part of a community even when we’re by ourselves. Stay home and stay positive. We're #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/eBRBPBqIJw — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2020

Also read: BTS takes over New York's Grand Central Terminal for their performance with Jimmy Fallon

Quarantine dispatch: Trump gets serious & NYC shuts down #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/konQJIzRXm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 17, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.