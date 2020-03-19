Trevor Noah Asked To 'SHUT UP' By An Angry Quarantined Civilian In A Hilarious Clip, Watch

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many people since its inception in Wuhan, China. People all over the world have chosen to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the virus further. Celebrities like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have already been tested positive for the virus.

Trevor Noah asked to "SHUT UP" by an angry quarantined civilian in a hilarious clip

Amidst all this, many celebrities have come forward to raise awareness. In order to lift up the spirits of those at home, many celebrities have begun to speak of ways to entertain one another. Following this trend, comedian Trevor Noah posted a hilarious video on Instagram.

The famous stand-up comedian took to Instagram to post a video of himself singing melodiously for the ones in quarantine. The daily show host did not expect what was coming soon after he began singing. Italy, which is currently under lockdown, is facing difficult times and a video of the Italians singing in the balcony has been doing the rounds. Inspired by this, Trevor decided to sing “A Whole New World” from the movie Aladdin. Trevor Noah did this in order to lift the spirits of those in quarantine. However, this noble attempt of his immediately backfired when a resident asked him to shut up, followed by a cuss word.

Trevor did not know how to react, he rolled his eyes and backed off from his balcony. While going back, Trevor Noah mouthed the words, better luck next time. Trevor posted this hilarious video fail on Instagram with a funny caption. Hinting towards the guy who asked him to keep his mouth shut, Trevor wrote that he will try again tomorrow with a new song. Fans of the host and comedian had a good laugh in the comments section of the video which was posted by him on Instagram.

