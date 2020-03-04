Tristan Thompson Wants Khloe Kardashian Back In Life, Continues Flirting With Her Online

It has been over a year since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal was brought to light. It is no secret that the basketball player has been desperately trying to win back his ex Khloe Kardashian ever since. The duo shares a 23-month daughter, True, and seem to be doing great at co-parenting their girl. But with the recent events, it seems that Thompson wants to take things one step further and be a couple once again. Tristan Thompson has been leaving flirty comments on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram for months now and the flirting has already reached new heights in real life too, reportedly.

How Tristan Thompson is trying to win back ex Khloe Kardashian

A leading portal revealed that Tristan Thompson's Instagram compliments are only what the world sees. It further added that in real life he comes on even stronger and also sends her flowers all the time. The report also said that he keeps sending Khloe Kardashian sweet texts and never stops telling her that he wants to get back with her.

The report suggested that Khloe enjoys the attention but is still wary of trusting him. It further added that Khole trusts Tristan as a father for True but as far as getting back together is concerned, she wants to keep things the way they are. It seems that Khloe Kardashian will be seeing a whole lot more of Tristan Thompson once April 15 passes. That is when his Cleveland Cavaliers will play their last game of the 2020 season and he will have all summer to spend in L.A.

A source revealed to the portal that Thompson wants Khloe back and that he will continue to flirt with her in real life and online constantly. It also added that Tristan Thompson is really looking forward to being around Khole a lot more once his NBA season is over. The insider further said that Tristan will also try to spend more time with True this summer which will mean he gets to be with Khloe as well.

