'Truth Or Dare' Movie Ending Explained: What Happens To Maddie?

Truth or Dare is a supernatural horror flick, released in 2017, that features a group of students who decide to play a game but things get out of hands when they realise that they are playing the game with a demon, who is keen on murdering all for their sins and obsessions.

The film is known for its complexity and several details go unnoticed while it is viewed for the first time. Thus, here is Truth or Dare movie ending explained along with the film's movie plot synopsis. Read on to know what happens at the end of the film:

'Truth or Dare' ending explained

The film revolves around a group of friends who decide to make their life more interesting one day and go to a haunted house to play a game of Truth and Dare. As they play the game, they realize that it is not just an ordinary house or an ordinary game, but it is indeed haunted. One by one they all get proof of a vengeful spirit. Back in 1983, a girl by the name Donna Boone played the same game and lived to tell the tale.

Now, in the present day, the group realises that they cannot cheat death or the spirit that haunts them and that they have to play the game with utter sincerity. The group includes Carter, Maddie, Alex, Holt, Jess, Luke, and Tyler. Alex and Maddie are asked to make out. Then, Tyler is asked to put his hand on the stove. He is forced by the spirit to do this dare. Later, the old TV starts to work and it tells Jess to eat the burnt skin of Tyler.

One by one they all start to die. At the end of the film, Alex and Maddie survive, while the rest of the whole group is dead. Alex gets her final dare and is told to kill Maddie. But she is reluctant to do so and bangs into a tree. In the end, the screen goes black and only a grasping sound is heard indicating that one of them must have survived. Now, the demon who is haunting this game is keen on killing all those who play, but it leaves one survivor.

The film leaves us with two possibilities. Either Alex has perished or Maddie has met her demise. At the beginning of the film, it is made clear that one can escape the game if they choose to overcome their fears and think before doing the task. It is entirely possible that both of them have survived and the game will continue. But it is highly possible that Alex has died in the car accident leaving Maddie behind. This makes sense because Maddie has suffered the most in the film, and maybe it is time for someone else to take her place.

