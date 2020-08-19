Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets All Wet As She Enjoys Monsoon Showers, See Photos

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha seems to be having a good time amidst the monsoon season. The actor took to her official social media handle and posted a photo where she appears on a beach enjoying the rains. Read on:

Nushrrartt Bharuccha enjoys a good monsoon day

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, actor Nushrrutt Bharuccha took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo that featured her wearing a black top and a pair of black yoga pants. On top of that, the actor was seen wearing a transparent raincoat. From these photos that the actor posted on her social media handle for her fans and followers, it is evident that she is having a good time at the beach.

Bharuccha posted these photos on a Wednesday afternoon. Within an hour of posting these beachy photos, the actor had garnered over 77 thousand likes from the fans. Fans of the actor showered this IG post with hearts and compliments. She captioned the photo post saying, "Jab Baje Hai Yun Malhar, Toh Kaise Na Ho Shringaar 💕". Here is the official social media post by the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor:

Nushrratt Bharuccha is mainly known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Kal Kissne Dekha, Judgemental Hai Kya, and Vaaliba Raja. She made a name for herself after starring in the 2011 flick Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film was directed by Luv Rajan and produced by Abhishek Pathak.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama also featured Kartik Aaryan as Rajat Mridul, Raayo S. Bakhirta as Vikrant Chaudhary, Divyendu Sharma as Nishant Agarwal, also known as Liquid, a very short-tempered guy. It also starred Ishita Raj Sharma and Ishita Raj Sharma. The film was a commercial success and it also got a sequel. The film was also a major breakthrough in Kartik Aaryan's career. The sequel also featured Aaryan and Bharuccha. Here is a song from the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama:

