Satya Pal Malik Transferred For 'mild Criticism' Of Goa Govt: Congress Takes Swipe At BJP

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP over the transfer of Governor Satya Pal Malik from Goa to Meghalaya. Singhvi alleged that Malik was transferred due to his "mild criticism" of the BJP government in Goa.

The Congress leader asked why the Modi Government does not apply the same standards in states like West Bengal. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in the state.

'Pleasant experience in Goa'

Satya Pal Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019 and was then transferred to Goa, where he served for roughly 10 months before being appointed as the Meghalaya Governor by President Ram Nath Kovind.

However, Malik said that his 10 months' experience as Governor of Goa was "pleasant" and conveyed best wishes to the people of state ahead of his departure on Wednesday.

"I am glad that I had an opportunity to serve in a beautiful state like Goa. During my tenure in Goa, which was almost 10 months the experience has been nothing but pleasant," his letter read.

Satya Pal Malik served as J&K governor from 2 months, and it was during his tenure that Article 370, which gave special status to the Union Territory, was abrogated in August 2019. He was the first politician to be sent to the Union Territory as a Governor in three decades. On October 25, 2019, the Central Government transferred Malik to Goa.

On the advice of the Union Government, President Kovind on Tuesday transferred and appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Meghalaya. While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in the northeastern state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari will discharge additional duties of Goa.

