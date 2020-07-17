'Two And A Half Men's Conchata Ferrell In Long-term Care After Suffering Heart Attack

Hollywood actor Conchata Ferrell is best known for her portrayal of Berta on the popular American show, Two And A Half Men. According to recent reports, the actor is currently fighting for her life. She was reportedly shifted to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack.

Conchata Ferrell is fighting for her life

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Conchata Ferrell's husband Arnie Anderson was recently shifted to a long term care facility. He also added that she was in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for more than four weeks. Conchata Ferrell was first admitted to the hospital in May after she was not feeling well.

According to Arnie Anderson, Conchata Ferrell’s husband, things did not go well from there. A few days after being in the ICU, she suddenly had a cardiac arrest which was for about ten minutes. Conchata Ferrell is currently in a treatment centre which is a respiratory unit.

The actor is currently also on dialysis. Conchata Ferrell is not able to talk or communicate but is somewhat aware of her surroundings. Arnie Anderson also told the entertainment portal that she is stable but in a semi-conscious condition.

Arnie Anderson further added that there is nothing that can be told about Conchata Ferrell’s condition. He added that she will take some time before she can fully recover since it is neurological. Conchata Ferrell’s husband further added that there is nothing one can do to speed it all up and they are all hoping for the best at the moment. He further added that he is not able to visit his wife often due to the COVID-19 situation even though Conchata Ferrell is not suffering from the virus.

Conchata Ferrell shot to fame by playing Charlie Sheen’s housekeeper on the show, Two And A Half Men. She has also received several awards for her performance on the show including two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In addition to this, Conchata Ferrell has also starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Ranch, L.A. Law, and Erin Brockovich.

