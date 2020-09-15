Tyra Banks Reveals Being Side-lined On Requests Of Adding Her Word 'Smize' To Dictionary

Media mogul Tyra Banks wants a new word to be added to the English dictionary. However, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary has been reportedly side-lining the actor’s request. The model popularised ‘smize’ which according to her means ‘smiling with eyes’. The actor used ‘smize’ abundantly during her hosting days in America’s Next Top Model. The problem with the term being added to the dictionary is that the US publishing house has apparently tossed down her repeated requests of addition.

Tyra Banks love for ‘Smize’

During her interaction with a Washington DC-based radio station NPR, the model said that she came up with the word because there’s a way when one looks at a picture and ‘feels nothing’. According to her, it happens when the person is not ‘smizing’ aka not smiling with their eyes. Tyra added that it appears that the person’s eyes look dead in the photo and that they are unable to convey their emotion. Hence, for her, she turned it into ‘smiling with eyes’.

ALSO READ| Supermodel Tyra Banks Inks A First-look Deal With Disney's ABC Signature

Later, expressing her frustration, she revealed that the Merriam-Webster isn’t ready to add the word in the dictionary. Tyra revealed that her team keeps calling the publishing house people, they also make an effort of repeatedly emailing them.

The team has also shown the cover of The Wall Street Journal as a reference to substantiate the word. But Merrian-Webster has always reverted stating that they have had their eyes on ‘Smize’ for a couple of years. But no changes have been made so far.

ALSO READ| Tyra Banks Waltzing In As New 'Dancing With The Stars' Host

Although the mogul hasn’t received fruition of her efforts, but that hasn’t demotivated her from popularising the term by building her own ‘smize’ empire. She recently launched an ice-cream brand namely Smize cream amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking of which, during the interaction, Tyra stated that she has started her very own ice-cream company during the pandemic.

ALSO READ| Tyra Banks Replaces Tom Bergeron As New Host Of 'Dancing With The Stars' 29th Season

The model trademarked Smize Cream, a year ago. Her new brand and business were supposed to be launched in late 2021. However, she thought during the coronavirus scarce, ‘people would need ice-cream’. On the work front, the mogul recently signed a first-look deal with Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature.

ALSO READ| Tyra Banks Opens Up About The Possibility Of 'Coyote Ugly 2'; Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.