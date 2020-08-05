Tyra Banks Opens Up About The Possibility Of 'Coyote Ugly 2'; Read Details Here

Coyote Ugly, the 2000 American romantic musical comedy-drama film, has gained a massive cult following in the years since its release. The David McNally-directorial features Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia, Maria, Melanie Lynskey, Bridget Moynahan, John Goodman, and Tyra Banks in prominent roles.

The original Coyote Ugly, that released on August 4, 2000, celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday. In a recent interview with Variety, Tyra Banks shared how passionate she is about Coyote Ugly 2. Read on for more details:

Tyra Banks on 'Coyote Ugly 2'

Coyote Ugly was a box-office hit when it released, with the songs being the major highlights. Now after 20 years of the release of the film, the team of Coyote Ugly is passionate about making the sequel of the cult classic. The cast and crew of Coyote Ugly were interviewed by Variety on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film. Tyra Banks contacted the producer of the film, Jerry Bruckheimer and even did some brainstorming sessions.

Tyra Banks, in the interview, said that she was passionate about doing the sequel and she even reached out to the producer and other team members, including the writer. The actor shared that she felt like they need to organise an event on social media that would encourage people to come together and act in support of the idea similar to a petition to get people signed for the making of the sequel. Tyra Banks said how passionately she wants to do the project and that she worked with the writer as well as Warren, who did the original music with Rimes, and that they are also excited for the project.

Coyote Ugly's songs were certified 5x Platinum in the country of Canada. The soundtrack of the film received widespread acclaim from critics. The film revolves around Violet Stanford (played by Perabo), a struggling songwriter who travels to New York City in order to become a great songwriter. She requires cash and hence auditions for bartending job in a bar named Coyote Ugly Bar. She ends up working at the bar and forms a special bond with other bartenders. Later, she falls in love with a music producer.

