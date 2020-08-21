Supermodel Tyra Banks Inks A First-look Deal With Disney's ABC Signature

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent host Tyra Banks has now reportedly signed a first-look deal with Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature. As reported by Outlook, the model’s contract will allow her to plan & produced drama shows, documentary series, cartoon and comedies. In the statement, Tyra said her own production house is ‘pumped’ to create new content for the viewers.

Tyra Banks teams up with Disney’s ABC signature

The report stated that Tyra’s Bankable team is excited to produced ‘dynamic’, ‘splashy’ and ‘loud’ programmes that will span across international shores. She further said that her entire team is coming to viewers’ screens with a ‘mission to entertain’ everyone in the most ‘unexpected way’. From dramas to comedies to docu-series they are bringing a whole new range of variety to entertain.

Tyra Banks’ Bankable Production is comprised of an all-female team. They have reportedly developed a new slate of original ideas and existing IP in scripted comedy. Disney’s ABC Signature’s executive vice president Hayley Lozitsky and in-house writer Sabrina Besla will team up with Tyra to create gripping and intriguing contents for the channel. Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment also said in a statement that the firm is looking forward to team up with the supermodel and her ‘all-star female team’.

In a recent interview with Variety, Tyra shared her passion for Coyote Ugly 2. During the interaction, Banks said that she has even reached out to the producer, team members and writer of Coyote Ugly regarding its sequel. The actor further shared that she feels the need to organise an event on social media that would encourage people to come together and act in support of the idea which is similar to a petition to get people signed for the making of the sequel.

She also expressed that she has previously collaborated with the writer as well as Warren, who created the original music with Rimes. She concluded the interaction saying they are excited about the project. Coyote Ugly was a 2000 romantic comedy-drama movie helmed by David McNally. Along with Tyra, the film featured Piper Parabo, Adam Garcia and Maria in pivotal roles.

