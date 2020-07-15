Tyra Banks Replaces Tom Bergeron As New Host Of 'Dancing With The Stars' 29th Season

Supermodel Tyra Banks has taken over the hosting duties for the new season of Dancing With The Stars. Apart from hosting the show, Tyra Banks is also going to executive produce this new season. In her official statement as reported by a media portal, Tyra expressed her excitement for being a part of the DWTS team.

American supermodel Tyra Banks ruled the runway and magazine covers for ages. The supermodel is now ready to turn a host for the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks confirmed this news in an official statement. In her statement, Tyra Banks has said that she has been following the dance reality show since the beginning.

She also talked about how the DWTS shows raw emotions, celebrities constantly challenging themselves and serve sizzling performances every weak. She also added that these performances also transport her back to her modeling days when they used to turn it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tyra Banks will be taking over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the show’s OG hosts.

While talking about taking over Bergeron’s hosting duties, Tyra added in her statement that Tom has set a powerful stage through his time on the show. She is excited to continue his legacy. Apart from hosting Dancing With The Stars, Tyra Banks is also going to executive produce the show.

The news of Bergeron and Andrews’ departure came as a shock to many DWTS fans. According to a media portal’s report, it also came as a shock to both the previous hosts of the dancing reality show. The same was visible through Tom Bergeron’s tweet. In his tweet, Tom wrote that DWTS was “an unexpected gift” to his career and he will be forever grateful for it.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Before taking up Dancing With The Stars’ 29th season, Tyra Banks has hosted many other reality shows. Her most notable contribution has been to the modeling community through her show America’s Next Top Model, which she hosted and executive produced for a long time. Tyra Banks has also hosted America’s Got Talent from 2017-2018 and also received two Emmy Awards for her talk show The Tyra Banks Show.

