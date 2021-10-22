'Uncharted': As Film Trailer Drops, Know Full Cast, Game Characters, Release Date & More

As the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Tom Holland's highly-anticipated movie, Uncharted, the release date, cast members and other details were recently revealed leaving the fans amazed.

The Uncharted movie is the upcoming American action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer and is based on a critically-acclaimed video game series in the same name.

Uncharted movie cast

Serving as the prequel to the video game series created by Naughty Dog, the story of the film has been written by Judkins while the cast includes some of the talented artists from the industry. Tom Holland essays the role of Nathan "Nate" Drake who is a fortune hunter claiming to be a descendant of Sir Francis Drake. Actor Mark Wahlberg will be seen as a seasoned fortune hunter who is Nate's mentor in the film. On the other hand, Sophia Ali plays the role of Nate's love interest, Chloe Frazer who is also a fellow fortune hunter while Tati Gabrielle features Braddock and Antonio Banderas as the villain in the film.

Uncharted game characters

The series includes the video games namely Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: Golden Abyss, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and a motion comic prequel, Uncharted: Eye of Indra. The list of main characters from the game includes Nathan "Nate" Drake, Elena Fisher, Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Chloe Frazer, Samuel "Sam" Drake, Nadine Ross, Charlie Cutter, Rika Raja and Marisa Chase. The list of Uncharted game characters who play the antagonists includes Atoq Navarro, Eddy Raja, Gabriel Roman, Zoran Lazarević, Lt. Draza, Harry Flynn, Katherine Marlowe, Daniel Pinkerton, Talbot, Roberto Guerro, Rameses, Jason Dante, Hector Alcázar, Rafe Adler, Gustavo, Asav, Orca, Jeff Wynis, Jameson, Cassie Drake, Evelyn, Salim, Jeff Wynis, Tenzin, and many more.

Who plays Sully in Uncharted movie?

The role of Sully who is a character from the game series and a longtime partner of Nathan Drake and a treasure hunter is being essayed by the actor, Mark Wahlberg. the actor is best known for his performances in movies namely Renaissance Man, Fear, Boogie Nights, The Perfect Storm and others.

When will Uncharted movie come out?

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the movie trailer recently surfaced on the internet while the release date has been slated for February 18, 2022, in theatres in the United States.

Watch Uncharted Movie Trailer-

Image: A Still From Uncharted Movie Official Trailer