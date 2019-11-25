Bollywood Songs That Can Be The Perfect Choice To Rock On At Your Best Friend's Sangeet

Weddings are undoubtedly every Indian households' biggest carnival ever. It is that time when no matter what, almost everyone is in a happy, upbeat and trippy mood. Indian weddings are all about a grand family get together, food, dressing in as fancy trend as possible and not to forget is, dance! The biggest perks of Indian weddings are the longevity of it. Sangeet is that one ‘paarivarik’ annual concert where each member of the family and friends showcase their finest dance moves. When prepping for your bestie’s wedding, choosing a song for their sangeet can be a real task. To make the process easier, we have curated some perfect sangeet Bollywood songs to dance at your best friend’s wedding.

Nachde Ne Saare

This upbeat Katrina Kaif song can be the perfect choice for your dance moves at your best friend’s wedding. This song comes from the 2016 Indian science fiction romance film, Bar Bar Dekho. Directed by Nitya Mehra, the film starred Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Reportedly, it was inspired by Click starring Adam Sandler.

Morni Banke

No one can rib the bride out but her best friends can do it. So what better song to tease her with than one which goes, “Kitthe Challi Hai Morni Banke?” This amazing wedding song stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra that comes from the film, Badhaai Ho. This 2018 movie was a comedy-drama directed by Amit Sharma.

Bhangra Ta Sajda

While everyone raves to dance on Tareefan from the film Veere Di Wedding, this song consists of the lit bhangra beat. This song can be the perfect choice for your Veere’s wedding. The film itself is all about the friendship of four women, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Director Shashanka Ghosh has beautifully presented the bond of friendship despite the ups and downs in it and life.

Pallo Latke

Pallo Latke from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a fantastic amalgamation of folk meeting modernity. The song originates from the folk music of Rajasthan and its wording justifies the fact. If you want to flaunt your dupatta and sunglasses at your best friend’s wedding, this song can be the one. The song casts Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda.

