Uncut Gems Trailer: Adam Sandler And The Weekend Starrer Receives Surprising Reactions

Uncut Gems is a crime thriller movie directed by Josh and Benny Safdie which is all set to release on December 13 this year in the USA as well as on the OTT platform Netflix as well. The movie features Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, the singing sensation The Weeknd, Kevin Garnett, the Frozen star Idina Menzel in the pivotal roles. Uncut Gems was screened at the 29th Gotham Independent Film Project Awards (aka annual IFP Gotham Awards) yesterday where the film received three nominations in various categories. Take a look at the trailer reactions for the Adam Sandler starrer and see for yourself if the trailer reactions match with yours.

Uncut Gems trailer reactions

Check out the fan reactions from all over the social media. For those who want to know about fan's reactions on the trailer, check out their YouTube reactions, here are some snippets.

The Twitter reactions would get you to watch the trailer and await the movie if you have already not seen the trailer.

While Instagram followers calling Adam Sandler as "Mi Esposo" after watching the Uncut Gems trailer.

All about the movie Uncut Gems

The story of Uncut Gems is basically about a jewellery store owner who is also a compulsive gambler portrayed by Adam Sandler who is scraping ends to pay off his debts. The film is considered to be a crime-thriller drama and is highly awaited by Adam Sandler fans and even those who love well written independent movies. Adam Sandler can be seen speaking in an accent in the trailer and the movie is considered as one of the movies Adam Sandler has never attempted before. Uncut Gems received a total of three nominations at the Gotham Awards yesterday along with five Independent Spirit Awards.

