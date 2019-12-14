Underwater New Promo Screams Fear Has A New Depth; Watch It Here

Underwater is an upcoming science-fiction thriller film. The movie stars Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller. The trailer -of the film was released a few months ago, which received good responses from the audiences. Now a new promo video from the film has been out. Read to know more.

Underwater promo video

The 2:18 minutes trailer showed how the crew gets stuck beneath the ocean. The new 30 seconds promo video gave a few new shots. Some more fresh dialogues were also given in the video. It has a new tagline that says “Fear has a new depth” referring to the storyline. See the video below.

Fear has a new depth. See #Underwater in theaters January 10, 2020. pic.twitter.com/QMvgcKusNt — Underwater (@UnderwaterMovie) December 13, 2019

Trailer

7 miles below the ocean’s surface something has awakened.



Watch the trailer for #Underwater, in theaters January 10, 2020. pic.twitter.com/GpJycPIs3E — Underwater (@UnderwaterMovie) August 19, 2019

Posters

Check out a new international poster for #Underwater. See it in theaters in 1 month. pic.twitter.com/SFvhkvE7Ie — Underwater (@UnderwaterMovie) December 10, 2019

Check out the international poster for #Underwater! See it in theaters in 3 months! pic.twitter.com/Tfr7M8hs69 — Underwater (@UnderwaterMovie) October 15, 2019

Check out the new poster for #Underwater.



See it in theaters January 10, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KDIM0yYyWv — Underwater (@UnderwaterMovie) August 19, 2019

Audience response

Freaked out. Looks so good! Kristen Stewart is going to slay that monster like e’thing in life. 🦑



📹 @UnderwaterMovie https://t.co/ks2LFN0afw #Underwater pic.twitter.com/mmt0QoFsff — Mel (@Mel452) December 13, 2019

Every day I get more excited to see Kristen Stewart fight sea monsters next month. #Underwater https://t.co/nvr0hL0g31 — Jacob Davison (@JacobDavison_) December 13, 2019

7 miles below the ocean surface a crew is Trapped and being haunted #Underwater in cinemas in 1 month. Can't wait for it so hyped #KristenStewart pic.twitter.com/T2p999ZuGJ — Mody (@WildfireKristen) December 10, 2019

Underwater

The plot shows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. They have to get away from a monster that is awakened. Directed by William Eubank, the movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

