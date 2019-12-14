The Debate
Underwater New Promo Screams Fear Has A New Depth; Watch It Here

Hollywood News

Underwater stars Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller. Check out the new promo and more details

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
underwater

Underwater is an upcoming science-fiction thriller film. The movie stars Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller. The trailer -of the film was released a few months ago, which received good responses from the audiences. Now a new promo video from the film has been out. Read to know more.

Underwater promo video

The 2:18 minutes trailer showed how the crew gets stuck beneath the ocean. The new 30 seconds promo video gave a few new shots. Some more fresh dialogues were also given in the video. It has a new tagline that says “Fear has a new depth” referring to the storyline. See the video below.

Trailer

Posters

Audience response

Underwater

The plot shows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. They have to get away from a monster that is awakened. Directed by William Eubank, the movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
