Val Kilmer Opens Up About His Voice Post His Battle With Throat Cancer; Read Here

The American actor-musician and artist Val Kilmer is known for his hit movies like Top Gun, Batman Forever, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, etc. He was one of the most acclaimed actors in the 1980s and 1990s. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, which changed his voice. The actor recently opened up about his battle with throat cancer while interacting in a chat show. Here is what Val Kilmer had to say about his battle with throat cancer and his old voice.

Val Kilmer talks about his voice and his battle with cancer

Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer and had to undergo treatment. The treatment reduced his voice to a rasp. During his interaction in the chat show, he talked about his battle with cancer while promoting his memoir I'm Your Huckleberry. Talking about his cancer, Val Kilmer said that he feels a lot better than he sounds.

He was diagnosed with throat cancer which he said healed quickly. Talking about his tracheotomy, Val Kilmer said that it helps him to breathe as the glands in his throat swelled up as well. He was then asked about what he misses the most about his old voice. Val Kilmer said that he misses that he did not laugh like a pirate before.

Val Kilmer on his role in Top Gun

As per reports, Val Kilmer underwent chemotherapy and radiation. The actor is now cancer-free. In his new memoir, titled I’m Your Huckleberry, Val Kilmer has talked candidly about his career and his health. He has also discussed his past romances with celebrities like Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Cindy Crawford.

In his memoir, Val Kilmer has opened up about his character Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky in Top Gun and its sequel. He mentioned that he did not want the role in Top Gun but was pressured to audition for the role by his agent. He had even tried to self-sabotage the role but still ended up having it. In the Top Gun sequel, the roles had reversed where he had to request for being a part of the cast.

In Top Gun: Maverick

On the work front, Val Kilmer will be seen in the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The movie features Tom Cruise in the lead role and features several talented actors like Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Both, Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer will be reprising their roles in the movie.

