Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Kim Kardashian's Picture With Baby Kendall Is Unmissable

American personality Kim Kardashian, known for her role in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has always left netizens drooling over her alluring and mesmerizing photos on Instagram. The actor is also popular for her beauty line, KKW, which she is often seen promoting on her social media handles. Talking about the KUWTK star, we recently stumbled upon a major throwback picture of Kim Kardashian along with baby Kendall Jenner which is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans cannot stop going gaga over it.

In the picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen sitting on the bed and holding baby Kendall on her lap. The dup can be seen striking some adorable looks for the camera. In the picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen donning a blue oversized top and completed the look with a simple ponytail, well-done brows, and glossy lips. Baby Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a baby pink romper.

Along with this adorable picture, the fan page went on to share a sweet caption revealing details about the same. The caption read as, “Kim Kardashian aged 16 photographed with little Kendall Jenner, 1996”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

On seeing this unseen picture, fans went all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and sweet messages. The post went on to receive likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud Kim on how pretty she looked and wonder why she went under the knife, while some could not stop gushing over the pic. One of the users wrote, “Wow! she used to be pretty”. While the other one wrote, “Man Kim K was legit a very naturally beautiful and curvy girl. Idk why she had to OD on all the nasty plastic surgery on her face & body”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, Kim Kardashian goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more on her respective social media handle giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a stunning picture of her where she can be seen donning a two-piece bikini suit. Take a look at the post below.

