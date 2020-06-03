Unseen Pic Of The Day: The Khurranas Make For An Aww-dorable Postcard-ready Frame, See Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana always manages to take the internet by storm whenever he posts something on social media. Be it his chilling selfies or be it his adorable family photos, these posts always make fans go ‘aww’ whenever they are up. As we speak of this, we recently stumbled upon an adorable throwback picture of the Khurrana’s where they can be seen all smiles as they pose for the camera.

In the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen wearing a khaki-coloured kurta along with a stole. He can be seen kissing his wife, Tahira Kashyap’s forehead. She can be seen wearing a blue and white salwar kameez along with a sheer dupatta. The duo looked completely adorable in this stunning picture.

However, one cannot miss their adorable kids who look super cute. His son, Virajveer Khurrana can be seen wearing a black kurta while, Ayushmann’s daughter, Varushka Khurrana can be seen wearing a pink furry top and pants. Check out the Khurranas' family portrait here.

(Image courtesy: Bollywood access, Instagram)

Seeing this picture, fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice. The picture also went on to get several likes on it. One of the fans went on to calling Ayushmann and his family “The Royal Family, while the others went on to comment with several adorable emojis. Check out a few comments below.

On the work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film talks about the road to a happy ending is a little too rough for two guys, Kartik and Aman. Although the family of Aman is struggling hard to fight his love for Kartik, Kartik is unable to move back before he marries Aman. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for their acting skills and storyline.

The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s much-awaited film, Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film will revolve around two scheming men who are trapped in a game of one-upmanship, each drawing other leaders to their clan and each with his own agenda. The film is all set to release on June 12, 2020.

