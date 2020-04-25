Kim Kardashian Can Pull Off Anything & These Pics In Indian Outfits Is Proof

Coronavirus has brought several places all around the world to a halt. People are urged to stay home to curb the spread of the virus and practice social distancing too. Celebrities are spending time in quarantine with their family and close ones. Kim Kardashian is also seen spending time in her home due to lockdown. She is spending her time with her family by staying quarantined at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands, doing chores, and also sharing throwback pictures of herself and her kids. Here are a few throwback pictures of Kim where she is dressed in Indian outfits and has ruled the internet with her looks. Take a look at the posts here:

Kim Kardashian sports Indian outfits like a queen

In this latest post, Kim Kardashian is seen sporting a grey lehenga with a maang tikka and golden bangles. She shared this post on April 23, 2020, during her quarantine days. This post has been gaining a lot of attention.

In this post, Kim Kardashian is seen adorning white gown for her time at church. But to accessorize herself, she chose a maang tikka and long earrings. Kim has chosen the ornament that we wear for special occasions for the "Sunday Service Vibe".

This 2018 post for International Women's Day made the day of her fans as she chose a dress that is almost a lehenga. This lehenga with a thigh-high slit was not in fashion for long but was loved by Kim's fans. She had captioned the picture by writing "Empowered women empower women. 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 #internationalwomensday".

Kim Kardashian in Lehenga (an Indian dress) for Vogue India.

This made my dayyyy 😍 pic.twitter.com/At68eODe3V — 🙌 (@happy_bih_) February 27, 2018

Kim Kardashian was seen adorning a golden saree with red embroidery in this post. This dress makes Kim look like a real Indian princess from the past. The saree with its animal and bird-like design makes it one of the most memorable dresses Kim has worn in a long time.

In this 2018 post, Kim is seen sporting a red bling saree. This saree has a sleeveless blouse and Kim's nude makeup and blonde hair make her look a perfect one. She had shared this picture on her Instagram story.

