Star Wars: Rey And Kylo Ren Prepare For Battle In The Rise Of Skywalker In A New Poster

Star Wars is a popular American epic space opera media franchise, which has managed to redefine the worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. Created by George Lucas, the much-loved series has inspired several comic books, novels, video games, television series and theme-park attractions. Recently, the makers of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropped a poster ahead of the film's release. Here are the details.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker new poster out

With only a few weeks to go for the film’s release, the makers of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have released a television spot and a poster. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the Star Wars official has shared the new poster, which features one of the most loved duos in the sequel trilogy, Rey and Kayl Ren. In the poster shared, Rey and Kaylo Ren can be seen facing each other at the Death Star Wreckage with their lightsabers ready to attack. The makers had hinted fights between Rey and Kaylo Ren in the previously-released promos, too. The new television spot also features the glimpses of fighting sequences between Rey and Kaylo Ren in a room with Darth Vader’s mangled helmet. Releasing on December 20, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of the much-loved Skywalker Saga. While Daisy Ridley will be seen as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Adam Driver will be portraying the character of Kylo Ren. Take a look at the posters and spots shared by the Star Wars officials:

Fans React

This will be the best Star Wars parody movie of Return of the Jedi, even better than Spaceballs. I can't wait to see it. I got my ticket.

😍😍😍 — Death of Star Wars (@DeathofStarWars) December 3, 2019

𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘀: In the #RiseofSkywalker TV Spot, Rey preforms a Jedi mind-trick upon two Stormtroopers - I'm curious, can anyone explain how she is able to do this in The Force Awakens with absolutely no training until The Last Jedi? 😳😂 — Nick Collins (@LionsInTheCamp) December 3, 2019

