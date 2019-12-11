Upcoming Movies In 2020: 'Black Widow', 'Wonder Woman 1984' And Others You Must Watch

The year 2019 is about to end and with that comes the hope for a brighter and better 2020. This year some great movies came out that stole hearts of some and brought disappointment for others. Some of the most popular movies from this year include Joker, Frozen 2, Avengers Endgame, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and many others. The next year is also packed with several highly-anticipated movie releases. Some of the movies expected to do well at the box office are Black Widow, Black Adam, Wonder Woman 1984 among others. Listed below are some of the movies one must definitely watch in the year 2020.

Must-watch Movies for the year 2020

1) Black Widow

The trailer of the movie Black Widow released a week ago and has been creating a lot of noise. Black Widow stars actors Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour and Florence Pugh in pivotal roles. Marvel Studios has come up with yet another film that is awaited by many. Black Widow takes its audience on the journey of a woman named Natasha Romanoff who is an international spy and assassin and later becomes the superhero called Black Widow. The movie, Black Widow is set to release in May 2020. It is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

2) Black Adam

Another movie that is on the most-awaited list is Black Adam. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson ''The Rock'' as the lead. The movie trailer is not out yet and Dwayne fans can't wait to see the film. Black Adam is all about the fictional supervillain who comes as a recurring enemy of Shazam. The Captain Marvel fans would be well versed with the character and eager to see this film. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and the release date stands to be uncertain.

3) Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman fans are yet to receive another surprise as Wonder Woman 1984 has come on the chart for next year. The trailer of the movie was recently out and fans have been buzzing about it. The movie is set to release on June 5, 2020. It stars Gal Gadot yet again in the superhero series. Directed by Patty Jenkins and produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Charles Roven, Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to truly do wonders.

