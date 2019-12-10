Christmas Movies On Amazon Prime To Watch On The Holiday In December 2019

In Amazon Prime’s Christmas movies lineup, there are old holiday classics, like A Miracle on 34th Street and It’s a Wonderful Life. There are also new outstanding and entertaining holiday classics, including films like A Christmas on Miracle Lake and The 12 Dogs of Christmas. It is always a good idea to get a holiday-adjacent movie playing in the background and this year, Amazon Prime has certainly got you covered in that department. Read more about some best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime.

Christmas movies on Amazon Prime

A Christmas on Miracle Lake

Some Christman films start with a tragic story building but this one takes it to a new level. In this film, a boy returns to the pond where he used to play hockey with his now-deceased friend. The magical thing that happens now is that when he comes back later to visit at night, the pond magically becomes a hockey rink.

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, and Jonathan Pryce are visible in prominent roles in a new kind of story which is based upon Charles Dickens. Dickens has had a dip in success in the two years following the success of his work, Oliver Twist. In the film, he works to write A Christmas Carol, and in doing so, he fantasizes and meets the characters he creates. This type of concept is drastically different and never done before.

Christmas in the Heartland

In this film, the characters, Kara and Jessie meet on a plane and they are both on their way to see family neither has ever met. The two have different plans for their holiday and they decided to switch places for the holidays because somehow no one will notice. A number of Amazon viewers found this movie to be a heartwarming suitable story for the entire family.

