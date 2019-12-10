Romantic Movies Inspired By Real-life Events: 'The Vow' To 'The Invisible Woman'

Many romantic movies have been a part of some real-life love stories. The actors also get inspired by the story and recreate their unforgettable romance on-screen. Here is a list of romantic films that were inspired by real-life couples.

Real-life Romantic movies

The Theory Of Everything

The heartbreaking romantic movie released in 2014. It is based on the real-life story of Stephen Hawking and his wife, Jane Hawking. Both of their relationships ended after 30 years of marriage. The character of Stephen Hawking is played by Eddie Redmayne. The movie is directed by James Marsh and bankrolled by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, and Anthony McCarten.

The Vow

The romantic film released in 2012 which was inspired by the true love story of Kim and Krickitt Carpenter. The characters of the couple are played by Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum in the film. The film is directed by Michael Sucsy.

Queen of the Desert

The story of the film is based on the real-life story of British archaeologist and writer, Gertrude Bell. The movie released in 2015. The story is about Gertrude Bell and the real-life events that happened in her life. The biographical is directed by Werner Herzog.

The Invisible Woman

The biographical drama film is based on a book with the same name. The story is about a secret love affair between Charles Dickens and Nelly Ternan which lasted for thirteen years. The characters are played by Ralph Fiennes as Charles Dickens and Felicity Jones as Nelly Ternan.

