US Elections 2020: Chrissy Teigen Shares Her 'election Stress' As She Cooks, Plays At Home

Ahead of the US Elections 2020 results, actor Chrissy Teigen has been quite active on her social sharing her piece of mind about how stressed she is regarding the US Elections 2020. The actor recently came back from Kamala Harris’ Philly rally and since then she has been sharing updates about her stress eating and playing. The actor shared a video where she was seen playing with her kid.

Chrissy Teigen was spotted playing with a toy as her kid enjoyed her company. She called it the ‘stress poop game playing’. The actor also retweeted a fan’s tweet who tried her miso pasta amid the election stress. Teigen wrote that she is having hard shell tacos with the seasoning packets as she is stressed too. She also shared a video of her cooking where she is heard saying ‘stress cooking’ and ‘everything is fine’.

One of Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter updates also focussed on the fears she has if Joe Biden loses the US Elections 2020. The actor shared that it is insane what people’s fears are if they lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins the elections. She added that it feels like all would probably die or be handmaids and the opposition people are worried about bathroom safety.

Chrissy Teigen also shared a picture of her where she was seen glued to her seat as she tried to keep her eyes open to see US Elections 2020 results’ updates. The actor’s dog was also seen next to her lying on the couch. The actor posted the picture saying that she honestly does not know how Steve is still awake as she is about to die. Take a look at Teigen's Twitter updates about US Presidential Elections 2020.

stress poop game playing pic.twitter.com/Q3llkKhsU3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

Damn I’m having hard shell tacos with the seasoning packets https://t.co/so9hknXyq3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die pic.twitter.com/R8IEt8lbIj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

US Elections 2020

Polls have begun to close for US Presidential Elections 2020 as Americans get ready to welcome their new president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading with 243 electoral votes while Donald Trump stands at 214. The winning candidate should have a total of 270 electoral votes. According to a report by CNN, Trump’s lead over Biden in Georgia continues to decrease. Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in battleground Wisconsin, securing the state’s 10 electoral votes and reclaiming a key part of the blue wall that slipped away from Democrats four years ago.

-With inputs from ANI

