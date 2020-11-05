US Elections 2020: John Legend, Demi Lovato And Other Celebs Talk About 'election Stress'

With the ongoing US Elections 2020, the stress among people has been increasing with every electoral win and loss. The celebrities also took to their respective social media handles to talk about the election stress and how they are eagerly waiting for the results. John Legend, Demi Lovato, Halsey and several other celebrities expressed their election stress through social media. Some celebrities also extended gratitude towards the people who count votes.

Celebrities share election anxiety and stress

Actors like Jessica Chastain and Hoda Kotb asked fans to stay calm as the votes are counted. They also mentioned that some things are worth the wait. Busy Philipps also commented on the election process and called it a ‘marathon and not a sprint’.

Some things are worth the wait #democracy #CountAllTheVotes — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 4, 2020

You guys ok this morning? ... as they count the votes: accuracy over speed. Deep breaths ❤️ — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) November 4, 2020

It is, and will always be, a marathon and not a sprint. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 4, 2020

Demi Lovato has been quite vocal about her disliking for Donald Trump.The actor took to Twitter and expressed disagreement by stating that she feels kind of terrible and sad that how close this election was. She added that after this year and especially summer 2020, it should have been a landslide. Demi also stated that she doesn’t get it how this is happening.

Kind of terribly sad how close this election was. After this year and especially this summer it should’ve been a landslide. I don’t get it. Truly. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 4, 2020

Director Jon Favreau encouraged followers to get involved and help get voters to fix ballots with mistakes so they could be counted, noting he helped with a shift doing so in Arizona. Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy extended his gratitude towards the people who were working to count the polls. Kerry Washington also shared Levy’s sentiment.

Help us get every ballot counted.



Sign up to cure ballots in Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina.



I did one of these shifts in AZ on Monday and it's great - you feel super helpful!



GA: https://t.co/ueBn4wmaFq

NV: https://t.co/koUSjvvBQV

NC: https://t.co/1xhpFV1pt9 (edited) — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 4, 2020

Also Read| US elections 2020: Hollywood celebs get into quirky mode to urge people to vote

So much love to everyone working the polls, everyone working on the #BidenHarris2020 campaign, everyone who has gone above and beyond for the greater good. Grateful for you and your time and commitment to a better tomorrow. ❤️✌🏼 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 3, 2020

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra watches US elections with her family, says 'going to be a long night'

To all the poll workers out there. Thank you. You’re a hero of democracy. 🙏🏾❤️✊🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 4, 2020

Singer John Legend compared the US 2020 Elections to the 2018 mid-term elections. He also asked fans not to get stressed and feel too much premature anxiety about the process. However, it seems like John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen could not listen to his advice as she shared several posts about her feeling stressed due to US Presidential Elections 2020. Talking about election stress, the Dancing With the Stars champion, Laurie Hernandez also shared a GIF explaining that she has never felt this kind of stress before.

This feels like 2018. A lot of stress and premature takes until all the votes were counted and the democrats did quite well. Let them count. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

Also Read| US Elections 2020: Actor Pooja Batra heads out to vote, posts stunning selfie

Singer Halsey shared her trick during the US Presidential Elections 2020. She mentioned that she is feeling sick because she is reading too much news so she decided to stay away from the news. However, she added that when she did so she felt guilty for being apathetic and anxious about the news that she is not reading. She ended her note saying that she is reading news and being anxious but feeling better as she is informed.

And for today’s trick, I’ll be feeling sick because I’m reading too much news so deciding to stay away from news then feeling guilty for being apathetic and anxious about the news that I’m not reading so reading news and getting anxious but feeling better for being informed ! — h (@halsey) November 3, 2020

Also Read| US Elections 2020: Chrissy Teigen shares her 'election stress' as she cooks, plays at home

Picture Courtesy: John Legend/ Demi Lovato/ Halsey IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.