US Elections 2020: John Legend, Demi Lovato And Other Celebs Talk About 'election Stress'

Many celebrities took to Twitter to share their grievances or talk about their sleep-deprived stress during the ongoing US Elections 2020. Take a look

US Elections 2020

With the ongoing US Elections 2020, the stress among people has been increasing with every electoral win and loss. The celebrities also took to their respective social media handles to talk about the election stress and how they are eagerly waiting for the results. John Legend, Demi Lovato, Halsey and several other celebrities expressed their election stress through social media. Some celebrities also extended gratitude towards the people who count votes.

Celebrities share election anxiety and stress

Actors like Jessica Chastain and Hoda Kotb asked fans to stay calm as the votes are counted. They also mentioned that some things are worth the wait. Busy Philipps also commented on the election process and called it a ‘marathon and not a sprint’.

Demi Lovato has been quite vocal about her disliking for Donald Trump.The actor took to Twitter and expressed disagreement by stating that she feels kind of terrible and sad that how close this election was. She added that after this year and especially summer 2020, it should have been a landslide. Demi also stated that she doesn’t get it how this is happening.

Director Jon Favreau encouraged followers to get involved and help get voters to fix ballots with mistakes so they could be counted, noting he helped with a shift doing so in Arizona. Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy extended his gratitude towards the people who were working to count the polls. Kerry Washington also shared Levy’s sentiment.

Singer John Legend compared the US 2020 Elections to the 2018 mid-term elections. He also asked fans not to get stressed and feel too much premature anxiety about the process. However, it seems like John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen could not listen to his advice as she shared several posts about her feeling stressed due to US Presidential Elections 2020. Talking about election stress, the Dancing With the Stars champion, Laurie Hernandez also shared a GIF explaining that she has never felt this kind of stress before.

Singer Halsey shared her trick during the US Presidential Elections 2020. She mentioned that she is feeling sick because she is reading too much news so she decided to stay away from the news. However, she added that when she did so she felt guilty for being apathetic and anxious about the news that she is not reading. She ended her note saying that she is reading news and being anxious but feeling better as she is informed.

Picture Courtesy: John Legend/ Demi Lovato/ Halsey IG

 

 

