US Elections 2020: John Oliver Opens Up About Voting, Says 'I Nearly Burst Into Tears'

On Monday, November 2, comedian and TV host John Oliver was a part of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Amid their conversation, Stephen went on to ask John about his first presidential election as he is an American citizen now. As seen in the video that surfaced on the internet, Oliver said, "It was amazing. As an immigrant who got his US citizenship in December last year, I was waiting for that to feel real".

Oliver added, "You worry about your immigration status all the time. And even getting your passport doesn't feel real because you haven't tested it against a system. Standing in line, I didn't feel it. Giving my name and getting the ballot, I didn't feel it. Scanning it into the machine and the machine saying 'your vote has been counted', I nearly burst into tears".

John Oliver added that it is the truth and that his eyes got misty. He further said, "I don't know if I can cry in a voting station." Giving away more details about his experience with US Elections 2020, John said that he waited in the queue for one and a half hours.

John talks about US Presidential Elections 2020

Also Read | US Elections 2020 not just Trump vs Biden, Democrats aiming for full control of Congress

Also Read | US Election 2020: Armed Man Arrested In North Carolina For 'possibly Intimidating Voters'

Polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready to choose the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3 (local time) in just a few hours. According to PTI, the US appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent, which is higher than the country has witnessed in more than a century.

More so, voting across the nation was largely smooth as voters lined up early in the morning across polling stations to cast their ballots in one of the most consequential and polarised elections in US history that took place in the shadow of a devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | John Oliver has a sewage plant named after him after a month-long feud with Danbury mayor

Also Read | US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Wins 122 Electoral Seats, Trump Trailing With 92

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.