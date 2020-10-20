John Oliver Has A Sewage Plant Named After Him After Month-long Feud With Danbury Mayor

The longest-serving Mayor of Danbury, Connecticut, Mark Boughton, and HBO show host comedian John Oliver had been trading jokes for months now. The TV show host had shared a throwaway line in one of his monologues which subtly threw shade at Danbury which prompted the Mayor to respond, threatening Oliver that he will name a sewage plant after him. In the latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, comedian John Oliver revealed that he travelled to Danbury in incognito mode and cut the ribbon for 'John Oliver memorial sewage plant'.

John Oliver memorial sewage plant

This is perhaps the second-best feud on television in recent times as Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's decade-long running joke looks difficult to be triumphed over so soon. In the latest episode, John revealed that he travelled all the way to the city of Danbury despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Oliver's visit was not publicized and there was no crowd for the ribbon-cutting event. Just like Oliver's travel to the city, the ribbon-cutting was also held in a not so publicised manner in the wake of COVID-19.

Recently Mayor Mark Boughton took to Twitter and shared two photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony. One photo was also shared on the Mayor's official Instagram account, in which he revealed that the event took place back on October 10, 2020. In the photo, John Oliver can be seen walking in Danbury wearing a PPE kit. Check out the photo below:

The second photo shared by Mayor Mark featured him and John Oliver posing outside the 'John Oliver memorial sewage plant'. Both known personalities could be seen acting responsibly and wearing a mask as they posed outside the sewage plant. Check out the post below:

The fud had kicked off when John Oliver had shared some strong remarks about Mayor Mark's city, Danbury. The mayor had then replied back, sharing a video on Facebook saying that he will name the infamous sewage plant in the city after Oliver as both are filled with excrement. The ongoing joke has now come to fruition and the sewage plant has been indeed named after John Oliver.

