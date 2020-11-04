US Election 2020: Armed Man Arrested In North Carolina For 'possibly Intimidating Voters'

An armed man has been arrested outside a North Carolina polling place for “possibly intimidating other voters.” The man was captured in images wearing pro-Donald Trump hat as he lingered outside polling stations while legally carrying an unconcealed firearm. He has been charged with 2nd-degree trespassing.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said that the man has been identified as 36-year-old Justin Dunn and was arrested for trespassing at the polling station in North Mecklenburg County, the same place he had voted earlier.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is committed to protecting the right of our community members to engage in safe, secure and unimpeded access to voting sites,” authorities said.

THREAD: Officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department have made an arrest at a Mecklenburg County polling site in the University City Division. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 3, 2020

guy in Charlotte who hung around after voting. He was asked to leave and told not to return by an election official in front of offices, two hours later he showed back up and police arrested him for trespassing. pic.twitter.com/Ar2QymIL0f — Miss D (@Ditzy_horse) November 3, 2020

This comes when the hyped-up nation is set to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election. That is a turnout rate of about 67%, higher than what the United States has witnessed in more than a century.

North Carolina is a toss-up state

The incident that suggests voter suppression tactics in North Carolina came as it emerged to be a swing state in US Election 2020 meaning it remains critical for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. However, it has announced that it would delay releasing the voting results until 8:15 PM local time as four precincts opened late.

The battleground state receiving mail ballots till November 12, North Carolina’s polls would close at 7:30 PM EST. It is difficult for both Trump and Bide to be at the White House without winning in this state that appeared to be a toss-up in polls.

Meanwhile, as per Associated Press, Trump has won in West Virginia and Kentucky with 5 and 8 electoral votes respectively. Joe Biden won in Vermont and Virginia with 3 and 13 electoral votes respectively as polls have begun to close in some states.

