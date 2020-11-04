US Election 2020: CDC Allows COVID Positive Citizens To Vote In-person At Polling Stations

Even as COVID-19 infections are highest in the United States, people who contracted the virus are being allowed to cast their vote in-person in the 2020 presidential election. However. the COVID-19 positive voters are required to take all possible measures to protect workers at polling stations, the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) said.

"Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting," the CDC was quoted as saying.

The CDC further informed that those who are either sick or in quarantine should inform polling station staff upon their arrival to cast their votes. The CDC has further advised voters to bring their own pens and hand sanitizers as they cast their ballot. The United States continues to be the worst affected country in the world, as over 231,700 people have died due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, over 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year, according to a report. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted which means the winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.

Bill, Hillary Clinton cast votes for Biden

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and her husband Bill Clinton, the former US President, cast their ballot on election day on November 3. "Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven't done so already, vote today," the former president wrote on Twitter. Hillary too shared the news on the microblogging site but did not specify who she voted for. "Just voted. Felt good," the former Democratic candidate tweeted.

Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven’t done so already, vote today! pic.twitter.com/49fSwmlbst — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 3, 2020

(With ANI inputs)

