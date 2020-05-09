Val Kilmer Spills The Beans On Why He Did Not Want To Be A Part Of The 'Batman' Franchise

American Actor Val Kilmer recently opened up in an interview about his role in the 1995 film, Batman Forever. The actor said that the did not enjoy playing the titular role in the film, hence decided to walk away from the franchise. Val Kilmer tried the caped superhero and his alter ego, the millionaire Bruce Wayne, only once in the 1995 release, Batman Forever.

For a long time, Val Kilmer has given scheduling clashes as the reason for leaving the franchise and not featuring in the next movie, Batman & Robin, which was released in 1997. But seems like that was not the case, as per recent reports, for the first time, Val Kilmer has said he didn't like playing Batman. He also said that this realisation led to a set visit by special guests.

Val Kilmer also revealed in an interview that it happened following a visit by the billionaire businessman Warren Buffett and his grandchildren to the set. Val Kilmer recalled that one day he had to wear the Batsuit during production because these special guests had stopped by the filming set.

The actor also went on to reveal that the kids were not interested in talking to him. All they wanted was to ride in the Batmobile and play with fancy props. And that was the time he realised that he wouldn't like to wear the mask as anyone could do it. Val Kilmer also said that it is very easy to have about five or six Batmans.

Also read | Val Kilmer Confesses That He Could Not Wait To Kiss Angelina Jolie While Filming Alexander

It was also reported that that with his Batman stint, he ruined some potential ventures for himself. He further went on to say that everyone has to figure out their salvation. Val Kilmer also said, "How to live and by what morality, and according to him he found that the part that he felt bad about was hurting somebody in the process."

The actor further revealed that he loved essaying the role of Doc Holliday in the film, Tombstone. He also that he wanted to have fun with entertaining characters.

Also read | 'Big Bang Theory' Fan Points Out Plot Hole In Howard's Batman Knowledge

Also read | Alicia Silverstone Says She Was Called 'fatgirl' For 'Batman And Robin' Role

On the work front

Val Kilmer was last seen in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The comedy genre also starred Joey Lauren Adams, Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, Diedrich Bader and Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen in Michael Feifer’s A Soldier’s Revenge alongside Neal Bledsoe, Rob Mayes and AnnaLynne McCord in pivotal roles. The film is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.

Also read | Jack Nicholson's Best Movies From 'The Shining' To 'Batman' That You Must Binge Watch

Also read | Robert Pattinson Struggling To Stay In Shape For 'The Batman' Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.