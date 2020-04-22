Jack Nicholson's Best Movies From 'The Shining' To 'Batman' That You Must Binge Watch

Hollywood megastar John Joseph Nicholson, nest known as Jack Nicholson is a filmmaker and an actor who has a career spanning over 60 years. He has done many pivotal, supporting, an anti-hero as well as villainous roles in an array of films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Shining. He has been nominated for the prestigious Academy awards about twelve times and has won the award thrice.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor Jack Nicholson has been credited for his phenomenal screen presence and his exceptional performance. The Hollywood giant celebrates his 83rd birthday today. On the occasion of Jack Nicholson’s birthday, check out some of his best films as shown by IMDb.

Jack Nicholson’s films

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest revolves around a criminal who pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution. In the institution, the criminal rebels against the oppression and gathers the scared patients. The movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is adapted from the novel written by Ken Kesey. In the Milos Forman directed film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Jack Nicholson plays the role of R.P. McMurphy. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest has an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10.

The Shining (1980)

The Shining is a horror drama that revolves around a family who heads up to an isolated hotel for the winter. In the hotel, an evil presence makes the father commit acts of violence, while his psychic son sees the horrific happenings from the past, present and the future. The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick is adapted from a Stephen King novel. Jack Nicholson plays the role of Jack Torrance in the film. The Shining has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10.

Batman (1989)

In the movie Batman, the Batman of Gotham city goes to war with his first major criminal the evil Jack Napier. Jack Napier becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Batman is directed by Tim Burton and features Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. Jack Nicholson plays the iconic role of Jack Napier or the Joker. Batman has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.

Chinatown (1974)

Chinatown is a mystery thriller wherein a detective is hired to expose an adulterer. Instead, the detective finds himself caught up in a web of murder, corruption and deceit. Chinatown is directed by Roman Polanski and written by Robert Towne. Jack Nicholson plays the role of J.J. Gittes in the movie. Chinatown has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10.

As Good As It Gets (1997)

As Good As It Gets is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a group of three unlikely friends- a single mother and waitress, an antisocial author, and an artist. They form a bond after the artist is assaulted in a robbery. As Good As It Gets is directed by James L. Brooks and is based on a story written by Mark Andrus. Jack Nicholson plays the role of Melvin Udall in the film. As Good As It Gets has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10.

