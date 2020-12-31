Val Kilmer Birthday Special: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Here's A Quiz For His Fans

Val Kilmer has gained immense popularity for a number of memorable performances and films. He earned a lot of praise for his performance in Top Gun, and his performance as the Batman is regarded as one of his underrated performances. In an acting career that has spanned over three decades with a long list of successful movies, Val Kilmer has managed to build a rather strong and loyal fan base. On the occasion of his 61st birthday, here is a quiz to take for all of his fans about some of the interesting Val Kilmer’s facts.

Val Kilmer's trivia quiz

Which movie did Val Kilmer make his debut in?

Top Gun

Top Secret!

Willow

Real Genius

In how many movies did he work with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley?

One

Two

Three

Four

In which film did he play the role of Batman?

Batman Begins

Batman and Robin

Batman Forever

The Dark Knight

Val Kilmer originally acted on stage before getting into films. True or False?

True

False

How many children does Val Kilmer have?

One

Two

Three

Four

Where was Val Kilmer born?

Los Angeles

New Mexico

New York

San Francisco

On the sets of which film did Val Kilmer meet his former wife Joanne Whalley?

Kill Me Again

True Romance

Willow

Top Secret!

In which of these films was Val Kilmer nominated for the MTV Movie Award for the Best Actor in a Movie?

Tombstone

True Romance

Batman Forever

Wings of Courage

Which was the first television film starring Val Kilmer?

Billy the Kid

The Murders in the Rue Morgue

Mickeypalooza

The Man Who Broke 1,000 Chains

Which was the latest movie that Kilmer appeared in?

1st Born

The Super

The Snowman

Paydirt

Here are the answers:

Top Secret!

Four

Batman Forever

True

Two

Los Angeles

Willow

Tombstone

The Murders in the Rue Morgue

Paydirt

To his fans’ pleasant surprised, it was announced that Val Kilmer will now be reprising his role in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick which will also star Tom Cruise. He will also be seen in another upcoming movie called The Birthday Cake. Val Kilmer turns 61 on December 31.

