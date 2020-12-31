Last Updated:

Val Kilmer Birthday Special: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Here's A Quiz For His Fans

Val Kilmer has had a long career in the world of movies and a huge fan base; On the occasion of his 61st birthday, here is a quiz for all of his fans

Written By
Anurag Sharma
Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer has gained immense popularity for a number of memorable performances and films. He earned a lot of praise for his performance in Top Gun, and his performance as the Batman is regarded as one of his underrated performances. In an acting career that has spanned over three decades with a long list of successful movies, Val Kilmer has managed to build a rather strong and loyal fan base. On the occasion of his 61st birthday, here is a quiz to take for all of his fans about some of the interesting Val Kilmer’s facts.

Val Kilmer's trivia quiz

Which movie did Val Kilmer make his debut in?

  • Top Gun
  • Top Secret!
  • Willow
  • Real Genius

In how many movies did he work with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley?

  • One
  • Two
  • Three
  • Four

In which film did he play the role of Batman?

  • Batman Begins
  • Batman and Robin
  • Batman Forever
  • The Dark Knight

Val Kilmer originally acted on stage before getting into films. True or False?

  • True
  • False

How many children does Val Kilmer have?

  • One
  • Two
  • Three
  • Four

Where was Val Kilmer born?

  • Los Angeles
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • San Francisco

ALSO READ: Val Kilmer Spills The Beans On Why He Did Not Want To Be A Part Of The 'Batman' Franchise

On the sets of which film did Val Kilmer meet his former wife Joanne Whalley?

  • Kill Me Again
  • True Romance
  • Willow
  • Top Secret!

In which of these films was Val Kilmer nominated for the MTV Movie Award for the Best Actor in a Movie?

  • Tombstone
  • True Romance
  • Batman Forever
  • Wings of Courage

Which was the first television film starring Val Kilmer?

  • Billy the Kid
  • The Murders in the Rue Morgue
  • Mickeypalooza
  • The Man Who Broke 1,000 Chains

Which was the latest movie that Kilmer appeared in?

  • 1st Born
  • The Super
  • The Snowman
  • Paydirt

ALSO READ: Val Kilmer Opens Up About His Voice Post His Battle With Throat Cancer; Read Here

Here are the answers:

  • Top Secret!
  • Four
  • Batman Forever
  • True
  • Two
  • Los Angeles
  • Willow
  • Tombstone
  • The Murders in the Rue Morgue
  • Paydirt

To his fans’ pleasant surprised, it was announced that Val Kilmer will now be reprising his role in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick which will also star Tom Cruise. He will also be seen in another upcoming movie called The Birthday Cake. Val Kilmer turns 61 on December 31. 

ALSO READ: George Clooney Says Watching 'Batman & Robin' Physically Hurts

ALSO READ: Val Kilmer Confesses That He Could Not Wait To Kiss Angelina Jolie While Filming Alexander

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND