Val Kilmer Birthday Special: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Here's A Quiz For His Fans

Val Kilmer has gained immense popularity for a number of memorable performances and films. He earned a lot of praise for his performance in Top Gun, and his performance as the Batman is regarded as one of his underrated performances. In an acting career that has spanned over three decades with a long list of successful movies, Val Kilmer has managed to build a rather strong and loyal fan base. On the occasion of his 61st birthday, here is a quiz to take for all of his fans about some of the interesting Val Kilmer’s facts.
To his fans’ pleasant surprised, it was announced that Val Kilmer will now be reprising his role in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick which will also star Tom Cruise. He will also be seen in another upcoming movie called The Birthday Cake. Val Kilmer turns 61 on December 31.
